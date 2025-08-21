'BMC Told To Halt Demolitions In North Mumbai During Ganeshotsav': Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule | ANI

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to suspend demolition drives and stop issuing notices regarding unauthorized constructions in North Mumbai until the conclusion of Ganeshotsav. He stressed that citizens should not face fear and anxiety during the festive season.

Residents’ Appeal Prompted Action

The order follows strong demands from residents who urged the government to halt the demolition of homes declared unauthorized by the BMC. Responding to these appeals, Bawankule instructed officials to defer action until the festival concludes.

Warning Against Fraudulent Constructions

At the same time, the minister issued a stern warning that no relief would be granted to those who erected buildings using forged maps or tampered documents.

Meeting with Officials and BJP Leaders

The decision was announced after a meeting at Mantralaya, chaired by Bawankule and attended by BJP North Mumbai District President Deepak Tawade along with senior Revenue Department officials.

Committee Findings on Map Irregularities

Bawankule cited a government-appointed committee’s findings, which revealed irregularities in 165 of the 884 boundary maps and nine diagrams from the Goregaon City Survey Officer’s records. Based on these findings, the BMC had identified several structures as unauthorized.

Read Also Maharashtra Govt To Roll Out New School Van Policy For Safer Student Transport

Possible Relief for Pre-2011 Constructions

The minister clarified that while fraudulent constructions will face strict action, structures built before 2011 may be eligible for certain regulatory concessions.

Final Decision After Festival Review

“Demolitions should be kept on hold until Ganeshotsav. After the festival, a detailed review meeting will be held at the BMC office to take a final decision,” Bawankule stated.