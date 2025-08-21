 Bombay HC Transfers Wife’s Domestic Violence Case To Family Court To Prevent Conflicting Orders
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBombay HC Transfers Wife’s Domestic Violence Case To Family Court To Prevent Conflicting Orders

Bombay HC Transfers Wife’s Domestic Violence Case To Family Court To Prevent Conflicting Orders

Justice Kamal Khata passed the order on Tuesday while hearing an application filed by the husband, a strategic advisor and entrepreneur, seeking consolidation of proceedings to avoid duplication and conflicting findings.

Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 08:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Bombay High Court has transferred a domestic violence (DV) case filed by a woman against her husband from the metropolitan magistrate’s court in Bandra to the family court at Bandra, noting that the reliefs sought in both the DV and divorce proceedings substantially overlap. The couple’s divorce and restitution petitions are already pending before the family court.

Justice Kamal Khata passed the order on Tuesday while hearing an application filed by the husband, a strategic advisor and entrepreneur, seeking consolidation of proceedings to avoid duplication and conflicting findings.

The couple had jointly started a company manufacturing and exporting healthy snacks and also run an NGO working in education, healthcare and infrastructure.

Husband’s Plea

FPJ Shorts
Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma Unit In Tarapur MIDC
Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma Unit In Tarapur MIDC
'He Deeply Cared About The Team': Rahul Dravid Makes Heartfelt Admission About His Experience Of Working Alongside Rohit Sharma; Video
'He Deeply Cared About The Team': Rahul Dravid Makes Heartfelt Admission About His Experience Of Working Alongside Rohit Sharma; Video
Paryushan Mahaparva Is Time For Recalculating Route To Liberation: Gurudevshri Rakeshji
Paryushan Mahaparva Is Time For Recalculating Route To Liberation: Gurudevshri Rakeshji
Mumbai Fraud Case: 7 Individuals Booked For Cheating Ghatkopar Steel Trading Firm Of ₹3.23 Crore
Mumbai Fraud Case: 7 Individuals Booked For Cheating Ghatkopar Steel Trading Firm Of ₹3.23 Crore

The husband’s counsel submitted that while the wife had filed a divorce petition before the family court, he had filed a plea for restitution of conjugal rights, custody of their minor daughter, and other consequential reliefs. In addition, the wife initiated DV proceedings before the magistrate, seeking compensation of Rs 20 crore. In her divorce petition, she also sought to restrain her husband from entering their Santacruz flat and interacting with their minor child, while simultaneously seeking sole custody of the child.

“The reliefs sought in the DV case substantially overlap with those in the divorce proceedings. Consolidation would prevent conflicting findings, conserve judicial time, and reduce unnecessary expense,” the husband’s lawyer argued. He added that continuing in two separate courts would force the parties to engage different advocates, leading to avoidable waste of resources.

Wife’s Opposition

The wife’s counsel opposed the plea, relying on a past judgment to argue that transfer was unwarranted. However, despite several opportunities, the wife failed to file a formal reply. The court also noted that mediation attempts had failed.

Read Also
Mumbai: Borivali Man Linked To Sending 80 People Abroad With Bogus Papers Denied Anticipatory Bail...
article-image

Directive

Justice Khata observed that the DV case had reached the evidence stage but the next hearing was listed after three months. “This is evidently a case where marital discord has escalated. On one hand, the wife seeks divorce; on the other, the husband seeks restitution. The reliefs sought in the DV proceedings are such as can also be granted by the Family Court,” the judge said. 

The court concluded that transferring the case would not prejudice the wife. “Given that both courts are in close proximity and considering the social background of the parties, no inconvenience will be caused,” the judge said. The HC directed the family court to issue notices within three weeks and proceed expeditiously.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22

Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22

Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma...

Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma...

Paryushan Mahaparva Is Time For Recalculating Route To Liberation: Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Paryushan Mahaparva Is Time For Recalculating Route To Liberation: Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Mumbai Fraud Case: 7 Individuals Booked For Cheating Ghatkopar Steel Trading Firm Of ₹3.23 Crore

Mumbai Fraud Case: 7 Individuals Booked For Cheating Ghatkopar Steel Trading Firm Of ₹3.23 Crore

Navi Mumbai Water Crisis Warning: Activist Flags Morbe Dam Not Desilted Since 1999 Despite NMMC’s...

Navi Mumbai Water Crisis Warning: Activist Flags Morbe Dam Not Desilted Since 1999 Despite NMMC’s...