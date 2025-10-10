 Navi Mumbai News: Thousands Of Rickshaw Drivers Hold Protest March At Konkan Bhavan Demanding Justice
Thousands of rickshaw drivers from Navi Mumbai and Panvel staged a massive protest march at Konkan Bhavan on Friday, demanding that the state government address their long-pending issues. The agitation was organized by the Rickshaw Drivers and Owners Association.

Sameera Kapoor Munshi
Updated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Thousands of rickshaw drivers march at Konkan Bhavan in Navi Mumbai demanding protection of their livelihood and government action on long-pending issues | File Photo

Key Demands of the Protesters

The protesters called for the immediate withdrawal of government approval for bike taxi services, terming it a threat to their livelihood. They also demanded that the distribution of new free permits be stopped, and the CNG cylinder testing fees be reduced.

Other major demands included the waiver of online traffic fines imposed by the RTO under the amnesty scheme, loan waivers for rickshaw drivers, reduction in membership fees of the Dharamveer Anand Dighe Rickshaw Chalak Mahamandal, and strict action against corruption in the Navi Mumbai and Panvel RTO offices.

Union Leaders Join the Protest

The protest saw the participation of several union leaders, including Sunil Borde, Nandu Patil, Kishor Londhe, Suresh Kale, Santosh Jadhav, and Balkrishna Khopde, along with thousands of rickshaw drivers from across the region.

Warning of Further Agitation

The protesters urged the state government to take immediate action on their demands, warning that failure to do so could lead to a larger statewide agitation.

