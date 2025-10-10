Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate Announces Safe, Fully Equipped Changing Rooms For Women Athletes Following Sachin Tendulkar’s Appeal

Maharashtra Minister Manikrao Kokate announces safe and fully equipped changing rooms for women athletes across the state | File Photo

Mumbai: In a landmark step towards women’s empowerment in sports, the Maharashtra government has announced that dedicated, safe, and fully equipped changing rooms will be provided for women players at all sports complexes, clubs, gymkhanas, stadiums, and local playgrounds across the state.

Minister Kokate Highlights Importance of Hygiene and Dignity

State Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate said the initiative aimed to ensure safety, hygiene, and dignity for women athletes in Maharashtra.

Inspired by Sachin Tendulkar’s Appeal

This announcement comes as a direct response to cricket legend and Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar’s emotional appeal made recently during the inauguration of the renovated Chhatrapati Shivaji Park Gymkhana in Dadar.

During the event, Tendulkar had emphasized the urgent need for safe and respectful facilities for women in sports, urging that changing rooms for women should be made available in sports complexes across the country. His message drew nationwide attention and prompted action from the Maharashtra government.

Comprehensive Facilities to Boost Women’s Participation

“Taking inspiration from Sachin Tendulkar’s concern, the state government has decided to act immediately,” Minister Kokate said. “Every district, taluka, and local playground in the state will soon have clean, secure, and well-furnished changing rooms for women players.”

Safety and Security Measures

According to the minister, the new facilities will include toilets, health amenities, and CCTV surveillance within designated areas to ensure safety. In addition, female security staff will be appointed at every location. Kokate has directed officials to submit immediate proposals for the repair of existing buildings or the construction of new changing rooms wherever necessary.

Promoting Equality and Confidence in Sports

He further stated that the initiative will not only enhance physical infrastructure but also boost women’s participation and confidence in sports. “Every girl in the sports field will now step forward with pride, not fear. Behind every success of a female athlete will be a foundation of safety and respect,” Kokate affirmed.

Supporting ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Ko Khilao’ Campaign

The decision is also expected to strengthen the objectives of the Central Government’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Ko Khilao’ campaign, creating an inspiring and encouraging environment for girls to actively participate in sports.

Also Watch:

Read Also Nashik: Manikrao Kokate Appointed NCP Liaison Minister For North Maharashtra Ahead Of Civic Polls

Empowering Women Across Maharashtra

“With this move, Maharashtra takes another major step forward in empowering women,” the minister added. “This is not just about providing a facility—it is about creating equality, dignity, and opportunity for every woman athlete in the state.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/