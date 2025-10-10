 Mumbai Crime: Senegal Govt Grants Nod To Prosecute Gangster Ravi Pujari In 9 More Cases, Including 3 Under MCOCA
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Crime: Senegal Govt Grants Nod To Prosecute Gangster Ravi Pujari In 9 More Cases, Including 3 Under MCOCA

Mumbai Crime: Senegal Govt Grants Nod To Prosecute Gangster Ravi Pujari In 9 More Cases, Including 3 Under MCOCA

In a major breakthrough for the Mumbai Police, the Senegal government has granted permission to prosecute notorious gangster Ravi Pujari in nine additional criminal cases, including three registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Gangster Ravi Pujari | File Photo

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough for the Mumbai Police, the Senegal government has granted permission to prosecute notorious gangster Ravi Pujari in nine additional criminal cases, including three registered under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Coordination Between Indian and Senegalese Authorities

According to a senior officer from the Mumbai Crime Branch, Senegal had earlier permitted prosecution in 10 cases. To secure approval for the additional nine cases, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) coordinated with Senegalese authorities — a request that has now been successfully granted.

Ravi Pujari’s Extensive Criminal Record

FPJ Shorts
Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest
Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And Supervisor Following Workers’ Protest
Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10
Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To Malign His Image
Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To Malign His Image
Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur; Contractor, Supervisor Booked For Negligence
Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur; Contractor, Supervisor Booked For Negligence

Ravi Pujari, who faces 52 criminal cases across Maharashtra, is currently in the custody of Bengaluru Police since February 2020 in connection with multiple offences registered there. For ongoing investigations in Mumbai, he is produced before the court via video conferencing.

Major Cases Linked to the Underworld Don

Pujari’s criminal record includes 49 serious offences in Mumbai alone, in addition to several in Navi Mumbai and Thane. The Mumbai Crime Branch had earlier arrested seven members of his gang, booking them under MCOCA provisions.

Sources said police are likely to seek Pujari’s custody in other pending cases, including the 2005 firing on Humayun Chandivala, partner of Deepa Bar & Restaurant; the murder of Chembur builder Om Prakash Kukreja; the killing of two employees of builder Sudhakar Shetty; and the attempt to murder cases involving filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, builder Suresh Wadhwa, and advocate Majeed Memon.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai: MCOCA Court Acquits 2 Men Allegedly Associated With Gangster Ravi Pujari In 2019 Builder...
article-image

Mumbai Police Strengthen Prosecution Strategy

With Senegal’s latest nod, the Mumbai Police are preparing to strengthen their prosecution strategy and ensure that the underworld don finally faces trial for his long list of crimes.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And...

Chembur Construction Tragedy: Labourer Dies After 13th-Floor Fall; FIR Filed Against Contractor And...

Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10

Earliest Monsoon Withdrawal In 7 Years Recorded Over Mumbai On October 10

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To...

Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam Says Political Storms Won’t Shake Him; Hits Back At Attempts To...

Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur;...

Mumbai Construction Tragedy: 46-Year-Old Worker Dies After Falling From 13th Floor In Chembur;...

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Upholds Order Against Oriental Insurance; Directs Payment To...

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Upholds Order Against Oriental Insurance; Directs Payment To...