Maharashtra To Revoke Trade Certificates Of Dealers Supplying Vehicles To Unauthorized Outlets

In a decisive move to curb the illegal sale of vehicles, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday announced that trade certificates of authorized dealers found supplying vehicles to unauthorized multi-brand outlets (MBOs) will be revoked.

The directive was issued during a high-level meeting with the Automobile Dealers Federation, held in the presence of Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar, Additional Secretary (Transport) Rajendra Holkar, Federation President Sachin Mahajan, and other key stakeholders from across the state.

Minister Sarnaik expressed concern over the growing network of unauthorized vehicle sellers operating across Maharashtra. These MBOs function without valid trade certificates and often procure vehicles from other states to sell illegally, bypassing regulatory oversight and causing significant losses to state revenue.

"Strict action will be taken against authorized dealers who are found supporting unauthorized sellers. Their trade certificates will be cancelled as a deterrent," Sarnaik said, emphasizing that the government stands firmly with those who operate within the legal framework.

The minister stressed the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability within the automobile trade, warning that the state would not tolerate any actions that undermine legal and financial protocols.

'Hirkani Rooms' for Nursing Mothers

In a separate initiative announced during the same meeting, Minister Sarnaik urged automobile dealers to utilize their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to construct 'Hirkani Rooms'—dedicated spaces equipped with nursing and restroom facilities for lactating mothers—at major bus stations operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The Federation welcomed the proposal, committing to building Hirkani Rooms at 51 key bus depots across the state in the first phase of the project.

