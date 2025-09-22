 Journalists In Navi Mumbai Protest Attacks In Mumbai, Nashik; Demand Protection Law
At Trimbakeshwar, a group of goons brutally attacked three to four journalists from electronic media, leaving several of them seriously injured. The incident has sparked outrage across the state.

Raina Assainar

Monday, September 22, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
The protesting journalists

In protest against the recent assault on electronic media journalists in Trimbakeshwar, Nashik district, journalists in Navi Mumbai came together and strongly condemned the incident at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Vashi.

Attack On Journalists In Trimbakeshwar

At Trimbakeshwar, a group of goons brutally attacked three to four journalists from electronic media, leaving several of them seriously injured. The incident has sparked outrage across the state. In recent months, attacks on journalists have been rising in major cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik. Against this backdrop, Navi Mumbai journalists have demanded that the government urgently implement the long-pending Journalist Protection Law.

Protesting Journalist Demand For Strict Actions

During the protest, journalists called on the government to immediately issue a notification for the law. They also urged authorities to take effective measures to ensure such incidents do not recur. Warning the government, they said that if their demands are ignored, journalists will be forced to take more stringent steps.

Large Number Of Journalist Participate

A large number of journalists participated in the demonstration, wearing black attire to symbolize their protest. Through this symbolic gesture, they appealed to the government to take journalists’ safety seriously. They expressed hope that the state will act firmly to curb rising assaults on members of the press.

