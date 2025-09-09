 Navi Mumbai Journalists Protest Attacks On Media Professionals
Navi Mumbai Journalists Protest Attacks On Media Professionals

Addressing the gathering, journalists said: “The press is the fourth pillar of democracy. Attacks on journalists are attacks on freedom of expression. The recent incidents in Mumbai and Pune are unacceptable, and we demand immediate government action.”

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 08:40 PM IST
article-image

Journalists from print, electronic, and digital media staged a strong protest at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk in Vashi against the rising incidents of misconduct and physical assaults on journalists in Mumbai, Pune, and across Maharashtra.

Photojournalists, video journalists, and editors joined the demonstration, raising slogans like “Stop attacks on journalists” and “Shame on officials with anti-media mindset.”

The protestors warned that if the government fails to enact strict laws for journalists’ safety, larger state-wide agitations will follow.

The protest was led by local journalist associations and saw participation from several media professionals.

The demonstration highlighted unity within the journalist fraternity and sent out a strong message that the fight for press freedom and safety will continue across Maharashtra.

