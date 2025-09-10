ONGC Fire In Uran: How Will Mumbai's Transport Be Affected After Blaze?

Mumbai: A fire at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) facility on September 8 in Uran has thrown the city’s daily commute into uncertainty. The blaze has affected the supply of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), the fuel that powers most of Mumbai’s taxis, auto-rickshaws and buses. The shortage could leave lakhs of commuters struggling to get around in the coming days.

How a Fire Disrupts the City’s Transport

The Uran plant supplies gas to Mahanagar Gas Limited’s (MGL) city gate station in Wadala. Any disruption here directly affects Mumbai’s network of CNG pumps. With the fire damaging supply lines and reducing pressure in pipelines, many pumps are already struggling to operate. This has a domino effect, as drivers are unable to refuel and are forced to keep their vehicles off the road.

रायगढ़ के उरण स्थित महत्वपूर्ण और संवेदनशील ओएनजीसी परियोजना में भीषण आग लग गई है और सीआईएसएफ तथा सिडको की दमकलें आग बुझाने की कोशिश कर रही हैं।



इस घटना से नागरिकों में दहशत फैल गई है। ओएनजीसी उरण स्थित सबसे बड़ी प्राकृतिक गैस और तेल रिफाइनरी है, जहाँ से प्राकृतिक गैस और तेल का… pic.twitter.com/jjINU7OlZY — Jayprrakash Singh (@jayprakashindia) September 8, 2025

Commuters Brace for Fewer Options

Mumbai relies heavily on CNG-driven vehicles for its daily commute.

Autos and taxis: These provide essential last-mile connectivity. With fuel in short supply, many drivers may have to stop services, leaving passengers stranded outside railway stations and bus stops.

App-based cabs: A large number of Ola and Uber cabs run on CNG. The shortage could mean fewer cars available, longer waiting times and steep surge pricing.

BEST buses: The city’s bus network, which has steadily moved towards CNG-powered fleets, is also likely to cut down services. This could mean crowded buses and delays across major routes.

The most visible impact will be long queues at the few CNG stations that remain open. Drivers may spend hours waiting to refuel, reducing the number of trips they can make in a day. Passengers will feel the pinch with longer waits and fewer affordable travel options.

For many, the only choice will be to fall back on suburban trains and metro services, which are already bursting at the seams during rush hour. Others may resort to using private vehicles, a move that could make the city’s traffic even worse.

What Happens Next

ONGC has begun restoration work at the Uran plant, but officials have not given a clear timeline for full recovery of gas supply. MGL is expected to prioritise piped natural gas (PNG) to households, which could further reduce the amount of CNG available for transport.

Until supplies stabilise, Mumbai’s commuters will have to adjust to longer journeys, crowded alternatives and more expensive rides. For a city that never stops, even a few days without reliable CNG can make daily life a struggle.

