Samruddhi Mahamarg Nail Video: MSRDC Issues Clarification After Clip Goes Viral

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Limited (MSRDC) has issued a clarification after reports went viral claiming that nails were responsible for bursting tyres on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. According to MSRDC, minor cracks were recently found on two lanes of the highway near Chain No. 442+460. As a preventive measure, the cracks were filled using epoxy grouting, which required the installation of aluminium nozzles.

How Vehicles Were Affected

Traffic was diverted during the repair work and completed by 11.30 pm on 9 September. However, some speeding vehicles crossed into the first lane, ignored the diversion and drove over the aluminium nozzles. This led to the puncturing of tyres on three vehicles around 12.10 pm the next day. A Highway Patrol team reached the spot within 25 minutes. Importantly, no accident or injuries were reported.

Immediate Action Taken

MSRDC confirmed that all aluminium nozzles used for the work were removed by 5 am on 10 September and traffic flow has since been smooth. The corporation stressed that the incident was not caused by nails deliberately placed on the road, but due to vehicles crossing over the repair zone while the nozzles were still in place.

Contractor to Face Punitive Action

The authority has also acknowledged that proper traffic security arrangements were not in place at the diversion point. As a result, punitive action is being taken against the contractor responsible for managing the site.

The clarification comes after the viral reports created panic among motorists and social media users. MSRDC has urged commuters to follow diversions and speed restrictions at all times to avoid such incidents in the future.

