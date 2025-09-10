Samruddhi Mahamarg: Nails Found On Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway Bridge, Several Cars Left Punctured | Video

Mumbai: Several cars travelling late Tuesday night on the Samruddhi Expressway from Nagpur to Mumbai were forced to stop suddenly after their tyres were punctured due to rows of sharp nails hammered into the road surface on a bridge.

A video that has surfaced on the internet shows scenes from the expressway where nails can be seen fixed in rows on the bridge. The video, shot at night, shows slow traffic moving from a lane beside, where the nails are fixed.

How Did Nails Show Up On An Expressway?

At first, commuters suspected foul play, fearing that miscreants had planted the nails as part of a robbery attempt. However, later, checks revealed that the nails had actually been fixed by a road construction company working on repairs in the area.

According to reports, several motorists questioned why there was no barricading or warning signage if repair activity was underway. They also demanded answers as to why the nails were placed hurriedly at night, instead of during the day, when the problem could have been addressed transparently without causing distress to commuters. The situation could have been far worse, with many pointing out that punctured tyres at high speed on the expressway could have led to major accidents or fatalities.

The Samruddhi Expressway, often described as Maharashtra’s 'corridor of prosperity,' has repeatedly faced criticism for recurring accidents and lapses in planning since its inauguration. Authorities are expected to launch an investigation into the incident and announce corrective measures in the coming days.

Dahisar Toll Plaza To Be Shifted To Tackle Traffic Woes

In a separate infrastructure update for Mumbai, the state government approved the relocation of Dahisar Toll Plaza, which has long been a source of traffic congestion and pollution. Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently chaired a meeting where he directed the MSRDC to shift the toll plaza near the nurseries in front of Versova Bridge.

The relocation is scheduled to be completed before Diwali, with officials instructed to fast-track the process. Once moved, the decision is expected to provide major relief for daily commuters on the Dahisar–Mira-Bhayander–Andheri corridor, where snarls have been a persistent complaint.

