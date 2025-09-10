Mumbai News: Dahisar Toll Plaza To Be Relocated Ahead Of Diwali, Commuters To Get Relief |

In a major relief for daily commuters, the Maharashtra government has decided to relocate the Dahisar Toll Plaza, a long-standing source of traffic congestion and fuel wastage at Mumbai’s entry point near Mira-Bhayandar. The toll plaza will be shifted two kilometers ahead, near the nursery in front of the Versova bridge, before Diwali, announced Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik.

Decision Backed by Deputy CM Shinde

The relocation decision was finalized in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Minister Sarnaik recalled that during Shinde’s tenure as Chief Minister, several toll plazas were cancelled, and small vehicles were granted toll exemptions—a move widely welcomed by citizens. However, the Dahisar Toll Plaza continued to create bottlenecks, affecting around 15 lakh residents of Mira-Bhayandar, daily commuters, and Mumbai-bound travelers.

Impact of Congestion

The toll plaza has historically caused travel delays of 30 to 60 minutes, along with unnecessary fuel wastage and increased air pollution. Relocating it outside city limits is expected to ease traffic flow, reduce pollution, and provide commuters with much-needed relief.

Approval and Implementation Process

As per directives from Deputy CM Shinde, the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) will submit a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which will forward it to the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for final approval. Officials estimate the relocation process will take about one to one-and-a-half months, ensuring completion before the festive season.

Officials and Stakeholders Present

The meeting was attended by Dahisar MLA Prakash Surve, MSRDC Deputy Managing Director Manoj Jindal, NHAI representative Suhas Chitnis, Vasai-Virar Police Commissioner Niket Kaushik, IRB contractor Virendra Mhaiskar, and other senior officials.

Diwali Gift for Commuters

Minister Sarnaik stated, “By relocating this toll plaza, Mira-Bhayandar citizens will finally get toll-free access within city limits and smoother connectivity to Mumbai. This will be a Diwali gift from Shiv Sena to the people.”