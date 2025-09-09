 Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Man Dupes 2 Women Of ₹7.6 Lakh With Fake ONGC Job Promise
Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Man Dupes 2 Women Of ₹7.6 Lakh With Fake ONGC Job Promise

Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Man Dupes 2 Women Of ₹7.6 Lakh With Fake ONGC Job Promise

According to police, complainant Dhanashree Patil (30), a resident of Karavegaon, Sector 36, wanted her brother Bhavik to secure a government job. In November 2024, she invited Gatadi to her house, where he assured her that Bhavik would be placed at ONGC. He demanded Rs 8 lakh for the process, and Patil transferred Rs 5.60 lakh to him online.

Navi Mumbai: An agent posing as a job provider duped two women of Rs 7.60 lakh by promising employment at ONGC in Uran. The accused has been identified as Vaibhav Dnyaneshwar Gatadi (35), a resident of Darave in Nerul. NRI Police registered a case of fraud against him on September 5 and have launched a search operation.

In another case, Patil’s aunt, Chhaya Bhoir, also approached Gatadi to secure employment for her son, Anuraj. The accused demanded Rs 5 lakh but accepted Rs 2 lakh in advance. He promised that both candidates would be appointed within two months.

However, even after six months, no jobs materialized. Gatadi began giving evasive replies and later stopped answering calls. Realizing they had been cheated, Patil and Bhoir lodged a complaint with NRI Police Station.

"We have registered a case of cheating against the accused and efforts are being made to trace the accused," said a police officer from NRI police station.

