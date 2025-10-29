Satara Tragedy: CCTV Captures Final Moments Of 28-Year-Old Doctor Before She Took Her Life

CCTV Captures Final Moments of 28-Year-Old Doctor Before She Took Her Life |

Mumbai: In a fresh update in the Satara doctor suicide case, a CCTV footage is surfacing which showed moments before the 28-year-old doctor took her life at a hotel in Phaltan. According to the footage shared on the YouTube channel of News Ahilyanagar 24 Taas, the doctor was seen at the reception and then entered the hotel room by alone just moments before she died by alleged suicide.

This footage came after the victim’s sister alleged that the handwriting found on the doctor’s palm was not her own, claiming it had been written by someone else. The revelation triggered fresh political storm, with the Opposition demanding an independent investigation into what they describe as a 'cover-up' to shield influential figures.

About the Satara Doctor Suicide Case: Here's what happened so far

- The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed district of central Maharashtra and posted at a government hospital in Satara, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on the night of October 23.

- In the suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub-inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

-The case involves additional serious allegations of political and police pressure on the doctor to falsify post-mortem and medical reports. Her family has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a fast-track trial.

-The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested on October 25.

- Satara Police investigated the phone of the accused and victim revealed that the victim was in constant contact with accused techie Bankar and was texting him about how she was on the edge of taking the drastic step.

- It was also learnt that the victim attended a religious puja at Bankar's home and then was found dead in the hotel room the next day.

- The police also added that the 28-year-old stopped talking with PSI Badane in March; however, remained in contact with Bankar until the very end.

- Shiv Sena UBT leader Sushma Andhare said the family had verified the handwriting on the palm did not match the doctor’s handwriting. She also questioned the circumstances surrounding surrender of Bankar and Badane stating that their actions raised suspicions of collusion.

- She also accused BJP leader and former MP Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar of being indirectly involved as the doctor’s letter clearly named Nimbalkar’s aides, Nagtilak and Rajeshinde, who allegedly pressured her to alter medical and post-mortem reports at his behest. However, Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis supported of Nimbalkar, dismissing the allegations as politically motivated.

