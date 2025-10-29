Satara Suicide Case: Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sushma Andhare Demands State Women Commission's Chairperson's Resignation For Making Victim's Call Records Public | FPJ

Satara: A major political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra following the suicide of a doctor from the sub-district hospital in Phaltan, Satara. The tragic incident has shaken the state, leading to the arrest of the accused and the launch of a detailed investigation.

However, the case has now taken a political turn, with a war of words breaking out between State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare.

Addressing a press conference today, Sushma Andhare demanded the immediate resignation of Rupali Chakankar. “While speaking about the woman doctor’s suicide case yesterday, I raised some points about the State Women’s Commission," Andhare stated at the press conference.

"Normally, when such incidents occur, the items found at the spot, like mobile phones or laptops, are sealed, and the information remains confidential until the court allows further investigation. But in this case, the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission spoke publicly about the girl’s CDR (call data record). I want to ask the police who gave her that authority."

"Does the Commission have such a right? If not, the National Commission for Women should review whether such an irresponsible person should continue in that position,” Andhare said.

She added that “a notice signed by Anil Bornare has been issued against me. I have not received it personally yet since I am in Mumbai and the notice has been sent to Pune. Additionally, I have also received a defamation notice of Rs 50 crore. I accept both these notices.”

She further demanded that “the National Commission for Women should immediately seek an explanation from the State Women’s Commission Chairperson for acting with political motives. Also, Sunil Tatkare should take the resignation of Rupali Chakankar for defaming a person after her death.”

About The Case

A 28-year-old doctor from Phaltan, Satara District, died by suicide on October 23rd, leaving behind a suicide note and a detailed letter accusing two men of harassment. The Satara Police arrested Police Sub-Inspector Gopal Badane for rape and Prashant Bankar, her landlord's son, for mental harassment.

Serious allegations of political and police pressure to falsify medical reports have emerged. Her family is demanding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and a fast-track trial, questioning the note's authenticity and the handling of her phone data.

