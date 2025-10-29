Navi Mumbai Crime News: Ulwe Spa Busted For Running Sex Racket Under Guise Of Massage Services; Four Women Rescued | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: In a major crackdown, the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of Navi Mumbai Police raided a spa in Ulwe that was allegedly running a prostitution racket under the guise of massage services. Four women, who were reportedly forced into the trade, were rescued during the operation.

Raid Conducted After Tip-Off

The raid was carried out on Saturday evening at Mantra Spa, located in Armas Complex, Sector 21, Ulwe, following a tip-off about illegal activities being conducted there. Acting on the information, the police sent a decoy customer to confirm the operation before the AHTC team swooped down on the premises.

Owner, Manager, and Employee Arrested

During the raid, officers found that four women had been coerced into prostitution. Police arrested spa owner Harish Mane, manager Anjusha Tapase (28), and employee Pragati Kade (23) for their alleged involvement in the racket.

Case Registered Under BNS and Immoral Traffic Act

The accused have been booked under Sections 145(3) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956 specifically Sections 3, 4, and 5.

Investigation Underway to Trace Others

The operation was led by Senior Police Inspector Prithviraj Ghorpade under the supervision of Assistant Police Inspectors Yogesh Deshmukh and Rajshree Shinde.

Police said that further investigation is underway to identify and trace others associated with the illegal network.