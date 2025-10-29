 Navi Mumbai News: Vegetable Prices Fall In APMC Market Amid Surplus Supply Due To Festivities
Vegetable prices in Mumbai's APMC market have declined significantly due to high supply and low demand, worsened by the Chhath festival, which limited North Indian retailers' presence. Vashi's wholesale market also experienced a substantial drop in sales.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 02:43 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Vegetable prices have dropped sharply in the Mumbai APMC market over the past few days as large quantities of produce continue to arrive while demand remains low. Traders say that the Chhath festival has reduced the number of North Indian retailers in the market, as many have travelled to their native villages, leading to a slowdown in trading activity.

The wholesale vegetable market in Vashi, which supplies produce not only to Navi Mumbai but also to Mumbai, Thane, Panvel and nearby suburbs, has seen a noticeable dip in sales.

Traders say that about 25 to 30 percent of vegetables are left unsold each day, causing concern among both traders and farmers. With buyers absent and storage limited, large quantities of fresh produce are lying around in the market.

On Tuesday, around 17,449 quintals of vegetables arrived at the APMC market. The increased supply and reduced demand have caused prices to tumble. Okra prices have fallen from Rs 56-60 to Rs 36-40 per kg, while guar has dropped from Rs 70-90 to Rs 50-70 per kg.

Tomatoes are now selling at Rs 10-14 per kg, cauliflower at Rs 8-12 per kg, brinjal at Rs 16-22 per kg and spinach at Rs 10-18 per kg. The prices of coriander and fenugreek have also declined to Rs 8-10 and Rs 16-20 per kg respectively.

“The enthusiasm in the market has decreased due to the fall in prices. Traders are facing losses due to unsold goods, and the arrival of vegetables is likely to increase after the cold weather in the coming days. Therefore, vegetable prices are likely to fall further,” said Kailash Tajne, a vegetable trader at Mumbai APMC, according to report by Loksatta.

