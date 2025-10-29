Mumbai: Water Transport Between Gateway Of India & Mandwa Suspended Amid Cyclone Montha Impact; IMD Issues Yellow Alert |

Mumbai: Water transport services between Gateway of India and Mandwa were suspended on Wednesday due to bad weather and rain warnings issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The decision was taken as a precautionary measure following forecasts of gusty winds and potential thunderstorms linked to the impact of Cyclone Montha.

A video shared by news agency IANS on X showed passengers being deboarded from a ferry at the Mandwa jetty, wearing life jackets and getting off the boat in a careful, orderly manner.

Mumbai Weather Update

Mumbaikars, however, woke up to bright sunshine and relatively clear skies this morning, but the IMD cautioned that the pleasant spell was temporary. According to the latest advisory, a yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts, Thane and Palghar, warning of moderate rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph later in the day.

The IMD said that weather fluctuations in western coastal regions are being influenced by severe cyclonic storm Montha, currently active over the Bay of Bengal. The system has led to intermittent thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) since Tuesday. Similar weather patterns were observed on Monday evening, and the weather department predicted unstable conditions to continue through the week.

The yellow alert for Maharashtra remains in force until October 29, with IMD predicting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) at isolated locations across the state. The department further noted that the spell of unseasonal rainfall may persist until November 1.

About Cyclone Montha

Cyclone Montha, a new cyclonic storm formed over the Arabian Sea, is expected to move towards Andhra Pradesh. The IMD said a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the coming days, potentially strengthening Montha’s impact on coastal states, including Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka.

