 Mumbai Local Train Chaos: Passengers Left Furious After Badlapur–CSMT AC Local Doors Fail To Open At Dadar Station | Videos
Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 17, 2025, 02:40 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A scene of chaos unfolded during Mumbai’s morning rush hour after a Central Railway Badlapur–CSMT AC fast local failed to open its doors at Dadar station. The incident occurred on the 10:42 am AC fast local, which stopped at Dadar as scheduled, but left the platform without its automatic doors opening.

A video shared on social media showed angry passengers confronting the motorman, as several commuters wanted to get down at Dadar. One video showed that when the train halted at the Byculla station, passengers were seen expressing their frustration over the incident.

Calling the situation completely ridiculous, a commuter in another video is heard questioning the motorman as to why the doors did not open at Dadar. The commuter also questioned how seven men were allowed in the train cabin. "Once again, AC local doors not open at #Dadar station and train started.. this is completely ridiculous. AC local - 10:42 Badlapur to CSMT fast, and how 7 motor man allows in cabin??," a user named Mukesh Makhija wrote on X. The AC Fast local from Badlapur to CSMT departs at 10.42 am and reaches Dadar at around 11.55 am.

As of now, the Central Railway has not issued any official statement on the incident. Notably, Dadar is a key interchange station, allowing commuters to switch between the Central and Western lines, plus the area also houses several offices, making it a major hub during peak hours.

Central Railway Adds Five New Suburban Train Pairs On Belapur–Uran Corridor

The Central Railway introduced five additional pairs of suburban trains on the Belapur/Nerul–Uran corridor from Monday, a move aimed at improving peak-hour frequency and easing travel for daily commuters, officials said.

With the addition of the new services, the total number of daily suburban trains on the Uran line increased to 50 from the earlier 40, significantly enhancing connectivity and commuter convenience along the corridor. The introduction of additional services also led to extended operating hours. Train services from Uran operated from 5:35 am (first service) to 10:05 pm (last service), while services from Belapur ran between 5:45 am and 10:15 pm. From Nerul, suburban trains operated from 6:05 am to 9:30 pm.

