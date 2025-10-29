 Maharashtra Signs Historic $2 Billion MoU With Abu Dhabi Ports To Boost Maritime Sector
Under the agreement, proposed investments of up to $2 billion will be made in sectors such as shipbuilding, ship-breaking, water transport, port infrastructure, and cruise management. Officials said the initiative would help transform Maharashtra into a major maritime hub in India.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 09:49 PM IST
In a landmark development for India’s maritime industry, the Maharashtra government has signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Abu Dhabi Ports Group and Abu Dhabi’s Investment Resource and Presidential Office marking the first-ever partnership between Abu Dhabi Ports and any Indian state government. The agreement opens doors for large-scale international collaboration in the maritime domain, with the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways playing a key facilitative role.

Ceremony attended by key dignitaries

The MoU signing ceremony, held at Varsha Niwas, was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Minister of Fisheries and Ports Nitesh Rane, Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Sethi, and CEO of Maharashtra Maritime Board P. Pradeep. Representing the UAE side were Abu Dhabi Ports CEO Ahmed Al Mutawa, Equiline Group CEO Salah Al Nasser, and Rural Enhancers Group MD & CEO Amber Aide, among other dignitaries.

$2 billion investment across multiple sectors

Under the agreement, proposed investments of up to $2 billion will be made in sectors such as shipbuilding, ship-breaking, water transport, port infrastructure, and cruise management. Officials said the initiative would help transform Maharashtra into a major maritime hub in India.

Boost to Maharashtra’s Blue Economy vision

The collaboration supports Maharashtra’s “Blue Economy-based Development 2030” strategy, aimed at driving sustainable growth through maritime innovation, modernization, and global partnerships.

Technical cooperation and job creation

The MoU emphasizes technological collaboration, modernization of port facilities, and development of logistics networks, while also generating significant employment opportunities within the state’s maritime ecosystem.

Strengthening international maritime relations

Officials stated that the partnership not only enhances Maharashtra’s maritime infrastructure but also deepens India-UAE bilateral cooperation in trade and logistics.

