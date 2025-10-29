 'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO

'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO

Kadu had led a tractor march on the Nagpur-Wardha road demanding loan waivers for farmers, which caused heavy traffic congestion on the outskirts of Nagpur.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 11:03 PM IST
article-image
Bacchu Kadu tractor march | X/@RealBacchuKadu

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra minister and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bacchu Kadu said on Wednesday that he had discussed loan waivers for farmers with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He added that the government had considered loan waivers but had not provided a date.

Kadu had led a tractor march on the Nagpur-Wardha road demanding loan waivers for farmers, which caused heavy traffic congestion on the outskirts of Nagpur.

Read Also
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Appeals To Prahar Janshakti Party Leader Bachchu Kadu To Discuss...
article-image

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister over the phone. The government has discussed debt relief but hasn't given a date. Tomorrow, we will meet with the Chief Minister to set a date. Until then, the protest will continue. We will continue our protest at the previously designated venue. If the Chief Minister doesn't take a decision in our favor, we will stop the trains," he said, speaking to news agency ANI.

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisanse

FPJ Shorts
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be Published On November 28
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
Florida Governor DeSantis Orders End Of H-1B Visa Use In State Universities
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?
IND W Vs AUS W, ICC Women's World Cup Semifinal: Will Shafali Verma Be Included In Team India's Playing XI Against Australia?

Earlier in the day, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court (HC) ordered Kadu and his supporters to vacate Wardha Road, where they had been staging a protest.

The HC took suo motu cognisance of newspaper reports highlighting the severe public inconvenience caused by traffic congestion on National Highway 44 (Wardha Road) due to the protest, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis urged Kadu to hold talks with the government over farmers’ issues instead of resorting to agitations that inconvenience the public and risk being misused by “vested interests.”

The tractor march, comprising thousands of people, started on Monday from Chandurbazar in Amravati district and halted at Wardha before arriving in Nagpur on Tuesday evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road...

'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road...

BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be...

BMC Elections 2025: Lottery To Determine Reservation To Be Drawn On November 11, Final List To Be...

Maharashtra Signs Historic $2 Billion MoU With Abu Dhabi Ports To Boost Maritime Sector

Maharashtra Signs Historic $2 Billion MoU With Abu Dhabi Ports To Boost Maritime Sector

Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool At Private Club In Virar

Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool At Private Club In Virar

Maharashtra SEC Issues Guidelines To Verify Duplicate Voters Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Maharashtra SEC Issues Guidelines To Verify Duplicate Voters Ahead Of Local Body Polls