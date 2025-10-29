'Will Stop Trains If...': Former Minister Bachu Kadu After Bombay HC Orders To Vacate Wardha Road Amid Farm Loan Waiver Protest In Nagpur- VIDEO

Bacchu Kadu tractor march | X/@RealBacchuKadu

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra minister and Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bacchu Kadu said on Wednesday that he had discussed loan waivers for farmers with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. He added that the government had considered loan waivers but had not provided a date.

Kadu had led a tractor march on the Nagpur-Wardha road demanding loan waivers for farmers, which caused heavy traffic congestion on the outskirts of Nagpur.

"I have spoken to the Chief Minister over the phone. The government has discussed debt relief but hasn't given a date. Tomorrow, we will meet with the Chief Minister to set a date. Until then, the protest will continue. We will continue our protest at the previously designated venue. If the Chief Minister doesn't take a decision in our favor, we will stop the trains," he said, speaking to news agency ANI.

Bombay HC Takes Suo Motu Cognisanse

Earlier in the day, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court (HC) ordered Kadu and his supporters to vacate Wardha Road, where they had been staging a protest.

The HC took suo motu cognisance of newspaper reports highlighting the severe public inconvenience caused by traffic congestion on National Highway 44 (Wardha Road) due to the protest, news agency PTI reported.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis urged Kadu to hold talks with the government over farmers’ issues instead of resorting to agitations that inconvenience the public and risk being misused by “vested interests.”

The tractor march, comprising thousands of people, started on Monday from Chandurbazar in Amravati district and halted at Wardha before arriving in Nagpur on Tuesday evening.