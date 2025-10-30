 Mumbai: Ghatkopar Tuition Teacher Booked For Beating 13-Year-Old Girl Over Unfinished Diwali Homework
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Ghatkopar Tuition Teacher Booked For Beating 13-Year-Old Girl Over Unfinished Diwali Homework

Mumbai: Ghatkopar Tuition Teacher Booked For Beating 13-Year-Old Girl Over Unfinished Diwali Homework

The accused teacher, identified as Lakshmi Deepak Khadka, allegedly struck the Std VIII student with a wooden stick during class, leaving her with visible injuries on her hand. The matter came to light when the girl’s father noticed red marks on her hand after she returned home. Angered by the incident, her father approached the Ghatkopar police station and lodged a complaint.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image |

Mumbai: Mumbai Police have booked a tuition teacher from Ghatkopar for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old student after she failed to complete her Diwali vacation homework. The incident took place on October 25 at a private coaching centre in Gurunanak Nagar in Ghatkopar West.

The accused teacher, identified as Lakshmi Deepak Khadka, allegedly struck the Std VIII student with a wooden stick during class, leaving her with visible injuries on her hand, reported Mid-day, quoting the police. The matter came to light when the girl’s father noticed red marks on her hand after she returned home.

Read Also
Mumbai Crime News: Malad Tutor Arrested For Burning 8-Year-Old Student’s Palm Over Poor...
article-image

On being questioned, the girl narrated that she was hit by her tutor for not finishing her holiday assignments. Angered by the incident, her father approached the Ghatkopar police station and lodged a complaint.

FIR Against Tuition Teacher For Beating Teen Girl

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To Know
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
‘We Believed In Ratan Tata, But ...’: Pune TCS Employees Allege Forced Resignations Amid Layoffs
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Hyundai Motor India Reports 14.3% Rise In Consolidated Net Profit To ₹1,572.26 Crore
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: October 30, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-595 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Based on his complaint, an FIR was registered against the teacher under Section 118(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, which pertains to cruelty toward a child by a person responsible for their care or supervision.

Also Watch:

Teacher Summoned For Questioning, Probe Underway

Senior Police Inspector Satish Jadhav confirmed that the teacher has been issued a notice as per legal procedure and will soon be summoned for questioning. “We have already recorded the girl’s statement and are in the process of examining other students and staff members who were present during the class,” he said, as quoted by Mid-day. Jadhav further added that the preliminary investigation suggests the girl was hit twice on her hand with a wooden stick, leaving a deep mark.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To...

Mumbai Metro 3 To Offer Huge Discounts For Differently-Abled Passengers | Here's All You Need To...

Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal? Senior IAS Officer Likely To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary

Who Is Rajesh Aggarwal? Senior IAS Officer Likely To Become Maharashtra’s Next Chief Secretary

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Get ₹7000 Tickets For ₹2000: Here's How You Can Buy Last Minute Passes To Attend Enrique...

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi Meeting With Raj Thackeray Underway Ahead Of MNS Chief's 'Voter List Scam'...

Mumbai: Maha Vikas Aghadi Meeting With Raj Thackeray Underway Ahead Of MNS Chief's 'Voter List Scam'...

Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online

Mumbai: X User Slams Metro 3 For 27-Minute Wait At 5:30 AM, Sparks Debate Online