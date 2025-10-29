 Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool At Private Club In Virar
Megha ParmarUpdated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 09:36 PM IST
Palghar Tragedy: 3-Year-Old Boy Drowns In Swimming Pool At Private Club In Virar | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: In a tragic incident, a three-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a private club in Virar West on the evening of October 28. The deceased child was a resident of Poonam Orchid, Yashwant Nagar, Virar (West).

Incident Occurred Within Minutes

According to Senior Inspector Prakash Kavle from Bolinj Police Station, the incident occurred between 4:15 pm and 4:30 pm at the swimming pool of Ameya Classic Club in Virar West.

Preliminary information suggests that the child had entered the pool to swim when he lost balance and drowned. The exact details regarding adult supervision or the presence of a lifeguard at the time remain unclear.

Efforts To Save The Child Failed

The boy was found motionless in the pool and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite doctors’ efforts to revive him, he was declared dead on arrival.

The incident has left the local community in shock, raising serious questions about safety protocols and staff vigilance at private clubs and swimming facilities.

Police Register Accidental Death Report

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at Bolinj Police Station based on a complaint filed by the child’s father.

Police officials said the case is currently being treated as an accidental death, but CCTV footage from the club is being reviewed to determine the exact sequence of events. Investigators are also verifying whether a lifeguard or responsible staff members were present at the pool when the tragedy occurred.

Negligence Not Ruled Out

“We are investigating the matter thoroughly. Appropriate action will be taken if any negligence is found,” said a police officer.
The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities have urged parents and facility operators to exercise strict safety measures and ensure constant supervision to prevent such avoidable tragedies in the future.

