 Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Police Book 7 Ganesh Mandals For Noise Pollution & Traffic Disruptions
Navi Mumbai News: Nerul Police Book 7 Ganesh Mandals For Noise Pollution & Traffic Disruptions

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: Nerul Police have registered cases against seven Ganesh mandals for causing noise pollution during the Ganesh festival despite repeated warnings from the police. The mandals were found using high-capacity Dolby sound systems and bursting firecrackers on public roads, leading to traffic disruptions and violation of legal orders.

On September 2, during Gauri Ganpati Visarjan, a mandal near Vishweshanti Society on Jai Bhavani Road, Sector-8, Nerul, was caught playing loud music through a sound system and bursting firecrackers in the middle of the road. The act caused traffic congestion, and even after repeated police warnings, the noise pollution continued. Police subsequently registered a case against the mandal’s office bearers.

Similar violations were reported on Anant Chaturdashi when several mandals created disturbances by flouting noise pollution laws, blocking public movement, and disregarding police instructions. Action was taken against Sarvajanik Shri Ganeshotsav Mandal at Sector-16A, Nerul; Shri Ganraj Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Juinagar; Bal Gopal Mitra Mandal, Sector-25, Juinagar; Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandal, Sector-18, Nerul; Bharat Society, Sector-25, Juinagar; and Sarvajanik Sanskrutik Utsav Mandal, Sector-18, Nerul.

Unity In Diversity: How A Ganeshotsav Decoration Brought Neighbours Together In Navi Mumbai
The Navi Mumbai Police Commissionerate had earlier conducted meetings with mandals and issued clear instructions prohibiting the use of sound systems between midnight and 6 a.m. and restricting high-capacity Dolby systems. Notices were issued before granting permissions, and squads were formed at police stations to monitor violations.

Senior Police Inspector Brahmanand Naikwadi said, "Cases have been filed against the mandals and their office bearers under the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, and Section 136 of the Maharashtra Police Act."

