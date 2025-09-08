Unity In Diversity: How A Ganeshotsav Decoration Brought Neighbours Together In Navi Mumbai

Ganeshotsav has always been one of the most vibrant festivals in Maharashtra full of grandeur, devotion, and colour. But for me this year, it meant something much deeper. It became a reminder of how festivals can bring neighbours together as family, beyond the lines of religion or community.

Varsha Nath’s Creative Vision

It all began with my neighbour and dear friend, Varsha Nath. Every year, she comes up with a grand theme for her Ganpati decoration. Last year she had independently recreated the daily life of a rural village in Maharashtra. I remember the detailing that went into making the set up comprising dolls dressed into navaris painstakingly sewn by Varsha almost a month in advance.

An Overwhelming Task

This time, on her son’s suggestion, she decided to recreate the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for their 1.5-day Ganpati. The idea was ambitious life-size cut-outs of Gokuldham Society and figurines of the popular characters like Jethalal, Daya, and Tapu Sena was to made.

As the festival drew closer, however, the task started looking overwhelming. Painting the figurines, dressing them, erecting the cut-outs, and putting the entire stage together so much of it was still pending even as the festival was just few days apart. I realised that Varsha, who is known in our society for her creativity and her painstaking attention to detail, was going to find it difficult to complete the project in time.

Even as I was still thinking to help that’s when my family the Munshis stepped voluntarily.

From my in-laws to my husband, and even our daughters, everyone pitched in.

A Night of Togetherness

My elder daughter Saarah alongwith Varsha took the task of painting each of 20 odd figurines to resemble the TV characters . Equally immersed was my younger daughter Rida alongwith Varshas twins ( sparsh and soumya ) painted the fixtures like the grills, window ofvthe society. My mother in law Zakira and father in law Sajjad took charge of hand sewing the tiny outfits for the dolls whereas myself and husband Khalid did the cutting , measuring and fixing of the life-size boards. The task in hand required is to stay up through the night to make sure everything was ready. Two young friends of the Nath family, Karan and Kunal, also joined us.

I still remember the atmosphere that night. There was laughter, paint-stained hands, the whirr of scissors, and cups of chai given by another neighbour Tamil Brahmin keeping us all going.

Even as the hours slipped by quickly Varsha retained her calm demeanor.

Faith and Positivity

Though tired, she kept smiling and guiding us through her vision. Till the nth hour she remained positive of being able to achieve the desired results . " I knew bappa would guide me through and make the impossible happen. Its his blessings that my neighbours came on their own to help me in the work ," said Varsha

Varsha recounted the whole hearted participation rendered by Khalid even in management of the procession for immersion. " Even though he was awake through the night, the following day for immersion, Khalid was present to guide the traffic as the puneri dhol group took the road for immersion," she said

We were neighbours, yes, but in that moment it felt like one big family working for a common joy.

My husband, Khalid, summed it up best when he said, “We were only doing what’s often said help thy neighbour. With the Naths, it feels more like helping family. Festivals aren’t just about rituals, they’re about bonds between people.

Celebrating as One Family

When the Gokuldham Society set finally stood complete, it was breathtaking. But to me, the beauty wasn’t just in the colourful cut-outs or the figurines in hand-stitched clothes. It was in the togetherness. As the Nath family welcomed their Ganapati Bappa, I felt the true celebration had already happened — in the unity between Hindu and Muslim families, in the friendships that went beyond boundaries, and in the harmony that festivals like Ganeshotsav are meant to inspire.

For us, this Ganeshotsav will always be remembered not just as a creative decoration, but as a lived example of unity in diversity.