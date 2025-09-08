Maha Government Set To Launch 10 New Waterways In MMR, Including Four Routes Connecting To Navi Mumbai Airport; Check Out Details | File

Mumbai: Numerous waterways in the city and the surrounding metropolitan area have been shut down over the past 30 years. These routes were shut down because of insufficient passengers and high ticket prices. The state government plans to initiate 10 new waterways in the Mumbai metropolitan area. These consist of four pathways linking Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The primary goal of this waterway is to alleviate traffic congestion and boost income from coastal shipping. Officials stated that Kochi Water Metro, which manages internal waterways in the Kochi region, will draft a comprehensive project report for the planned 10 routes.

Also Watch

The consulting company needs to conduct several analyses, including a survey of passenger boarding and alighting, an impact assessment near the suggested jetty, a passenger usage survey for that region, a household and preference survey, an analysis of travel demand, terminal facility planning, and a conceptual design of the terminals.

Read Also Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure -...

At present, waterways are functioning on 21 routes within the Mumbai metropolitan area. According to officials, these routes have been in operation for many years and primarily cater to the local residents near the jetty. In 1992-93, Damani Shipping Company was tasked with launching hovercraft services from Gateway of India-Navi Mumbai to Juhu and Girgaum Chowpatty along the west coast. Nonetheless, both routes were shut down because of elevated fares.

Over the next few decades, tenders for water transport services were issued repeatedly, but in most cases, the services never commenced. In 2003, Satyagiri Shipping was awarded the contract by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation to initiate water transport services along the city's west coast.

In 2010, Pratibha Industries was awarded the contract to commence water transport services from Nariman Point to Borivali. In 2015, a bid was announced for ferry services connecting Belapur and Nerul. All contracts were terminated since the ferry services did not commence under any circumstances.