Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA)

Navi Mumbai: After missing many missed deadlines, the much-anticipated inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport now reportedly looks firmly set for 30 September. Recent updates from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) suggest that the runway will be ready for operations ahead of the event, reported Times of India.

For months, AAI has been issuing NOTAMs (Notices to Airmen) extending the closure of the runway. The latest circular, however, has set 20 September as the final day of closure. According to the aviation sources cited in the ToI report, this is a strong indication that the inauguration will indeed go ahead as planned. “Had the Sept 30 inauguration been postponed, the NOTAM issued on Thursday would have announced that the runway is not available till say, Oct 3,” one source was quoted as saying.

The new facility is expected to see domestic flights begin by late October or early November, initially with a limited number of services. The Airports Authority had earlier published the Aeronautical Information Publication (AIP) in March, stating the runway would be operational by mid-May. That deadline was later pushed to 7 August, then to 3 September.

The latest revision, however, has trimmed the closure period, underlining the readiness of the project. NOTAMs are critical advisories for pilots, informing them of the availability of airstrips and facilities at airports. Until the runway is officially commissioned, Navi Mumbai remains unavailable for emergency landings or routine operations.

TOI reported citing another source that preparations are underway to host the Prime Minister at the site for the proposed 30 September ceremony. Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL), which is spearheading the project, had earlier announced 17 April as the inaugural date before the delay.