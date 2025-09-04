Thane To Navi Mumbai International Airport Elevated Road Gets Nod From Cabinet, Toll Prices Set To Be Costlier Than Atal Setu - REPORTS | X (@RahulChels) and file

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Cabinet, led by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, approved a 25-km elevated road connecting Thane to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), allocating ₹6,363 crore for the project to be executed by CIDCO under a PPP model.

This initiative is considered a crucial urban infrastructure project aimed at enhancing connectivity to NMIA. The Cabinet approved land acquisition for commercial use along the corridor and allowed CIDCO to utilize government land beneath the elevated road at nominal costs. As travel time greatly reduces, expenditure increases. The elevated road toll is expected to surpass the existing rates of Atal Setu.

The six-lane elevated road will feature six interchanges, enabling speeds of up to 100 km/hr. This project promises to significantly reduce travel time from Thane to the airport from approximately 90 minutes to just 30 minutes, thereby relieving congestion on the Eastern Express Highway and Thane-Belapur Road.

The CIDCO is tasked with securing all necessary permits within six months, while the overall completion timeframe is estimated at three years, subject to potential delays from environmental clearances and land acquisition processes.

The elevated corridor is viewed as a means to alleviate traffic congestion and foster economic growth by improving access to NMIA, which is anticipated to be one of India's largest aviation hubs. With the current strain on Mumbai's airport, the construction of NMIA is timely, providing a more accessible option for travelers from Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath-Badlapur, and Bhayander regions.

However, users will face a toll of ₹365 for a one-way trip along the elevated road. Comparison of tolls reveals that this cost is higher than the ₹250 toll on the Atal Setu sea bridge in Mumbai, according to reports by NDTV Marathi. As the project progresses, the toll rates are expected to increase annually. The airport is slated to open soon, with initial projections suggesting up to 2 million passengers annually, potentially growing to 9 million by 2038 when operations reach full capacity.