Maharashtra Cabinet Clears ₹24,000-Crore Metro Projects For Mumbai, Pune, Thane And Nagpur |

The Maharashtra Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Wednesday approved three major decisions aimed at boosting metro rail connectivity in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and Nagpur. The projects involve an investment of more than ₹24,000 crore and are expected to significantly expand the state’s urban transport infrastructure.

Mumbai Metro Line-11 Gets Cabinet Nod

In its first decision, the Cabinet cleared Mumbai Metro Line-11, an extension of the existing Metro Line-4 (Wadala–Thane–Kasarvadavali). The new corridor will connect Anik Depot–Wadala–Gateway of India, covering 17.51 km, of which 70% will be underground. The route will have 13 underground and one at-grade station.

The project, with an estimated cost of ₹23,487.51 crore, will be implemented by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL). The Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The Cabinet also approved approaching the Central Government for financial support, including ₹3,137.72 crore in equity and ₹916.74 crore in interest-free subordinate debt. The state has also accepted responsibility for loan repayment.

Loans Approved for Multiple Metro Corridors

In its second decision, the Cabinet approved raising loans to fund ongoing and proposed metro projects, including Thane Ring Road Metro, Pimpri-Chinchwad to Nigdi Metro Corridor (Pune), Swargate to Katraj Metro Corridor (Pune), Vanaz–Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi–Wagholi extensions of Pune Metro Line-2, Pune Metro Line-4 (Khadakwasla–Swargate–Hadapsar–Kharadi) with Nal Stop–Warje–Manikbagh spur, Nagpur Metro Phase-2

The loans may be sourced from bilateral and multilateral financial institutions at concessional interest rates. The government has permitted guarantees where necessary and accepted the responsibility of repaying principal, interest, and associated charges.

Two New Stations, Shifting of Katraj Hub in Pune

In its third decision, the Cabinet sanctioned the construction of two additional metro stations Balajinagar and Bibwewadi on the Swargate Katraj metro corridor in Pune. It also approved shifting the Katraj metro station 421 meters southwards to ensure better integration with the adjoining PMPML bus terminal.

The Cabinet sanctioned an expenditure of ₹683.11 crore for these changes, which include additional tunneling work. Out of this, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will contribute ₹227.42 crore, while the rest will be raised through loans.

Expanding Pune Metro Network

The Pune Metro Phase-1 project, spanning 33.28 km across two corridors (Pimpri-Chinchwad–Swargate and Vanaz–Ramwadi), is already under execution by MahaMetro. Additionally, Pune Metro Line-3 (Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar) is being developed through a public-private partnership (PPP) by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Boost to Urban Mobility and Sustainability

Officials said the decisions are expected to provide long-term solutions to the rising urban transport demand in Maharashtra’s major cities. Once completed, the projects are likely to reduce traffic congestion, improve last-mile connectivity, and give a boost to sustainable public transport.