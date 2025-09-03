'I Am Happy It Started When I Was CM': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde On Maharashtra Bhavan Project In London | VIDEO | X|@ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed pride and satisfaction over the progress of the Maharashtra Bhavan project in London, recalling that it was initiated during his tenure as Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media, Shinde said, "I am happy that it started when I was the Chief Minister, and today, during Devendra ji’s tenure, our team is working and Maharashtra Bhavan will be built in London during his tenure. It is a matter of good fortune for us, " as reported by news agency ANI.

He further announced that the upcoming Maharashtra Bhavan will be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, calling it a moment of even greater pride for the state. “It has been decided to name it after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It is a matter of even greater happiness. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is our ideal,” Shinde added.

The announcement reflects the government's efforts to expand Maharashtra's global presence and honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on an international platform.

Eknath Shinde Denies Secret Support to Maratha Agitation, Slams Opposition

In other news, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday firmly rejected claims that he was covertly supporting the Maratha agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil in Mumbai. The rumours gained traction after videos surfaced online showing protesters chanting Shinde’s name, leading a reporter to question whether Shinde was using the agitation to politically corner Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Hits Out at Uddhav Thackeray

Appearing visibly annoyed, Shinde responded, “I do everything openly. I don’t work behind closed doors or in secrecy. Those who betrayed the people in 2019 by backstabbing should be questioned, not me.”

In a pointed attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde accused the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader of breaking public trust by forming an alliance with the Congress and NCP after campaigning against them. Shinde added that the current government is simply correcting that betrayal.