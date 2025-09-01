Maratha Quota Stir: Eknath Shinde Denies Secret Support To Agitation, Hits Back At Opposition |

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday strongly refuted allegations that he was secretly backing the Maratha agitation led by Manoj Jarange Patil in Mumbai. The speculation gained ground after videos of protesters raising Shinde’s name went viral on social media, prompting a reporter to ask whether Shinde was attempting to corner Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through the agitation.

Hits Out at Uddhav Thackeray

Visibly irked, Shinde retorted: “I do everything openly. I don’t operate behind closed doors or in secrecy. Those who betrayed the people in 2019 by backstabbing should be questioned, not me.”

In a sharp attack on Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said it was the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief who had “stabbed people in the back” by allying with the Congress and NCP after promising otherwise, and that the current government was only correcting that betrayal.

Government’s Stand on Maratha Quota

Shinde reiterated that the government is committed to resolving the Maratha reservation issue, but only through legal and constitutional means. “We will examine the legal aspects and make a proper decision. Dialogue is the only way forward, not double standards. Everyone should cooperate, including Jarange, who is also fighting for society,” he said.

Balancing Maratha and OBC Rights

On the issue of OBC rights, Shinde stressed that the government would ensure no community’s interests are harmed. He pointed out that under his leadership, the Shinde Committee had traced crucial Kunbi records, enabling many Marathas to secure Kunbi caste certificates, which are now helping them avail OBC benefits. “Earlier such records were not found, but today certificates are being issued on a large scale. The community is benefitting,” he said.

Counters Raj Thackeray’s Remarks

The DCM also responded to Raj Thackeray’s comment that questions on the agitation should be directed to the “then CM Eknath Shinde.” Countering this, he said: “Raj Thackeray should first check the facts. Why couldn’t the earlier government defend the Maratha quota in the Supreme Court when it was upheld in the High Court? That responsibility lies with them, not us.”

Positive Approach Towards Reservation

Shinde further underlined that his government had already provided 10% reservation and continued to extend other benefits to the Maratha community. “When I was CM and even now under Fadnavis ji, the government has been positive towards Maratha reservation,” he said.

Rushes Back to Mumbai

Meanwhile, Shinde cancelled his scheduled programs in Dare village and rushed back to Mumbai. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also cancelled his Pune engagements and returned to the state capital.