Maratha Quota Protest Day 4: Security Tightened Outside Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Residence In Mumbai | VIDEO

Maratha Quota Protest Day 4: Security Tightened Outside Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Residence In Mumbai | X|@ians_india

Mumbai: The Maratha reservation protest entered to fourth day on Monday, led by activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. Heavy security has been deployed outside the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and across key government buildings, including Mantralaya at Nariman Point.

The Mumbai Police have intensified security measures in light of increasing crowds and disruptions caused by the morcha. A video surfaced showing protestors stopping vehicles, performing stunts, and even playing cricket in the middle of the road, leading to massive traffic congestion in South Mumbai and nearby areas.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Security has been tightened outside CM Devendra Fadnavis’s residence amid the ongoing protest by Maratha activists over the Maratha reservation issue pic.twitter.com/tOKbkEDAR7 — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

Mantralaya Turns Into High-Security Zone as Maratha Protest Enters Day 4

The Mantralaya in Mumbai’s Nariman Point, the Maharashtra government operations, turned into a high-security zone on Monday as the Maratha reservation protest, led by Manoj Jarange-Patil, entered its fourth day. Thousands of protestors gathered in South Mumbai, prompting police to install three-layered barricades around the Mantralaya. Police officers were stationed at every entrance to prevent any breach.

To strengthen security, personnel from the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) were deployed in the area. With protest activity growing around Marine Drive, extra security was also placed outside ministers' residences near Mantralaya.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: As the protest for Maratha reservation continues, activists stop vehicles and perform stunts in the middle of the road pic.twitter.com/47XVL5cbbV — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Maratha activists staged a road protest demanding reservation, blocking traffic. Police engaged with protesters, while some individuals climbed barricades, causing disruption pic.twitter.com/4XDA6sPN47 — IANS (@ians_india) September 1, 2025

Authorities issued traffic warnings as the workweek began, urging people to avoid areas around CSMT Junction unless absolutely necessary due to expected delays and roadblocks.

Roads Near Mantralaya Closed For Traffic

Traffic near the Mantralaya came to a complete standstill after police blocked off Madame Cama Road from both directions. Free Press Journal Marg, the key link between Vidhan Bhavan and Mantralaya, was also shut, and vehicular movement on General Jagannath Bhosale Road, which leads to YB Chavan Centre, was suspended. These precautionary steps were taken to stop protestors from attempting to enter the secretariat on Monday.

At the same time, BEST undertook major route changes from early morning to reduce traffic pressure in the affected zones. Bus services operating on Jagannath Bhosale Marg, D N Road, and Mahapalika Marg were redirected via alternative routes, including Sant Sewalal Chowk, Rambhau Salaskar Marg, and M.G. Road.