Mumbai Fraud: 55-Year-Old Bhendi Bazaar Businessman Duped Of ₹5 Crore In BMC Contract Scam; Contractor Booked For Cheating

Mumbai: A 55-year-old businessman from Bhendi Bazaar has filed a complaint alleging that he was cheated of ₹5 crore by a contractor who allegedly promised him lucrative work contracts from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Details of the Complainant and Accused

According to the Sir J J Marg police, the complainant, Anees Nizam Khan (55), residing at Ibrahim Mansion, Nizam Street, Bhendi Bazaar, Mumbai, stated that the accused Mohammad Ghulam Roshan (50), residing at Mazgaon, deceived him under the pretext of arranging an MCGM (BMC) contract.

Alleged Cheating Method

Roshan allegedly told the complainant that he could secure a civic body contract if he paid a deposit of ₹5 crore. In return, he promised to pay the complainant ₹18 lakh per month. However, after receiving the ₹5 crore, the accused neither fulfilled the promise nor returned the principal amount, thus causing a huge financial loss to the complainant.

FIR Registered and Police Investigation

Following an internal inquiry, and with the written permission of the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), an FIR was registered against the accused at Sir J J Marg Police Station under section 420, 418 amd 419 of IPC for cheating and criminal breach of trust. Police are investigating further to trace the accused and recover the defrauded amount.

