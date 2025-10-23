Mumbai Fraud: Interior Contractor Duped Of ₹62 Lakh In Redevelopment Shop Scam; 2 Brothers Booked By Tardeo Police

Tardeo police investigate redevelopment shop scam involving Rs 62 lakh | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Tardeo police have registered a case against brothers Rajesh Gangar and Girish Gangar for allegedly cheating a Dadar-based interior contractor of Rs 62 lakh by falsely promising to transfer ownership of a redeveloped shop in their name.

Complainant’s Background and Relationship

According to the FIR, the complainant, Sachin Rajeshwar Gadewar, 51, resides at S.H. Paralkar Marg, Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), with his wife and two children. Gadewar had befriended Rajesh Gangar while residing earlier at Ghaswala Compound, Sane Guruji Marg, in the Tardeo–Mumbai Central area. The Gangar brothers owned a grocery shop there, which was part of a redevelopment project.

Redevelopment Agreement and Initial Deal

Both Gadewar’s and the Gangar brothers’ premises were taken up for redevelopment. The brothers were to receive a 592 sq. ft. shop in the newly constructed “Aditya Heights” building as compensation.

In January 2024, Rajesh Gangar allegedly told Gadewar that their grocery business had been shut due to redevelopment, leaving them unemployed and struggling financially. The brothers requested monetary help, assuring Gadewar that he would either get his money back or be given ownership of their new shop in the redeveloped project. Trusting them, Gadewar agreed to help.

Money Handed Over and MoU Signed

On February 28, 2024, the Gangar brothers invited him to their residence in Tardeo and promised to transfer ownership of a Rs 4 crore shop at a reduced price if he advanced money. That same day, Gadewar handed over Rs 60 lakh in cash, agreeing to pay the remaining Rs3.4 lakh at the time of final possession.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was notarized at the Esplanade Court, Mumbai, in the presence of witnesses Vijay Ashok Pawar and Tejas Ashok Yadav. The brothers issued a receipt acknowledging Rs 60 lakh and signed it, with the witnesses also attesting. Subsequently, Gadewar transferred Rs 1 lakh on April 11, 2024, and Rs 50,000 on April 13, 2024, to Rajesh Gangar’s bank account on Girish’s instructions — bringing the total to Rs 62 lakh.

Fraudulent Actions by Gangar Brothers

In November 2024, the redevelopment project was completed, and the “Aditya Heights” building was ready. The shop was officially allotted to the Gangar brothers, who took possession from the builder. However, when Gadewar approached them to finalize the sale agreement, they delayed the process with false assurances.

Soon after, Rajesh reportedly left for his hometown in Gujarat, while Girish continued to evade Gadewar’s requests. Later, Gadewar discovered that the brothers had leased the shop to another party for a hefty deposit and had even offered it to multiple other buyers, allegedly collecting more money from them.

Complaint and Police Investigation

Realizing he had been cheated, Gadewar lodged a complaint at the Tardeo police station. Based on his statement, the police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Rajesh and Girish Gangar. The Police investigations are currently underway.

