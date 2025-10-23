 Chhath Puja 2025: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha And BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam To Review BMC Preparations Across 60 Locations
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiChhath Puja 2025: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha And BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam To Review BMC Preparations Across 60 Locations

Chhath Puja 2025: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha And BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam To Review BMC Preparations Across 60 Locations

The grand celebration of Chhath Puja will take place across Mumbai from October 27 to 28, and in view of this, Mumbai Suburban Co-Guardian Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP President MLA Shri Amit Satam will conduct visit to review the preparations being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 08:54 PM IST
article-image
Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha And BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam | File Photo

Mumbai: The grand celebration of Chhath Puja will take place across Mumbai from October 27 to 28, and in view of this, Mumbai Suburban Co-Guardian Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP President MLA Shri Amit Satam will conduct visit to review the preparations being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Scheduled Venue Visits

The visit will commence on Friday morning at 9 AM from Juhu Chowpatty, followed by visits to Worli, Jambori Maidan, and Banganga in South Mumbai to assess ongoing arrangements at these venues.

Chhath Puja Celebrations Across Mumbai

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO
Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported - VIDEO
Tragic! Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana
Tragic! Class 4 Student Declared Brain Dead Under Suspicious Circumstances At Tejaswi High School In Telangana
Star Footballer Lionel Messi Signs New Contract Extension With Inter Miami Until 2028: Reports
Star Footballer Lionel Messi Signs New Contract Extension With Inter Miami Until 2028: Reports
World Polio Day 2025: Rotary Club Of Navi Mumbai Joy Of Giving Hosts ‘End Polio Now’ Laser Display At NMMC Headquarters
World Polio Day 2025: Rotary Club Of Navi Mumbai Joy Of Giving Hosts ‘End Polio Now’ Laser Display At NMMC Headquarters

A large number of devotees from the North Indian community celebrate Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s beaches and lakes every year. To ensure that devotees have access to all necessary facilities, Minister Lodha and MLA Amit Satam, under the guidance of Hon.

Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, had earlier convened a joint meeting at the BMC Headquarters. Around 55 representatives from various Chhath Puja committees participated in the meeting.

BMC Facilities and Arrangements

Across Mumbai, Chhath Puja will be organized at approximately 60 locations. The BMC will be providing essential facilities such as drinking water, lighting, tables for puja arrangements, traffic management, toilets, and separate changing rooms for women devotees.

During the visit, if any additional suggestions are made by the Chhath Puja committee representatives, immediate directions will be issued to senior BMC and police officials for necessary action, Minister Lodha said.

Transport and Safety Measures

Also, during the festival, the city's Metro and BEST bus services will be kept open till late at night for devotees. Information in this regard will be sought from the Metro and BEST transport service officials.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Holds Janta Darbar In Malvani, Orders Action Against...
article-image

As thousands of devotees gather at night near beaches and lakes during the festival, necessary police deployment and CCTV surveillance have already been directed to ensure safety and order.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported -...

Mumbai News: Fire Breaks Out At Riviera View Party Hall In Dahisar East; No Casualties Reported -...

World Polio Day 2025: Rotary Club Of Navi Mumbai Joy Of Giving Hosts ‘End Polio Now’ Laser...

World Polio Day 2025: Rotary Club Of Navi Mumbai Joy Of Giving Hosts ‘End Polio Now’ Laser...

Mumbai News: Student Deported For Using Fake Educational Certificates To Obtain UK Visa

Mumbai News: Student Deported For Using Fake Educational Certificates To Obtain UK Visa

Mumbai News: BMC Invites RFPs For ₹980 Crore Deonar Abattoir Modernisation Project Under PPP Model

Mumbai News: BMC Invites RFPs For ₹980 Crore Deonar Abattoir Modernisation Project Under PPP Model

Mumbai News: 27 Rescued, 17 Injured After Massive Fire At Jogeshwari’s JMS Business Centre;...

Mumbai News: 27 Rescued, 17 Injured After Massive Fire At Jogeshwari’s JMS Business Centre;...