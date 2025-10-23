Chhath Puja 2025: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha And BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam To Review BMC Preparations Across 60 Locations

Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha And BJP Mumbai President Amit Satam | File Photo

Mumbai: The grand celebration of Chhath Puja will take place across Mumbai from October 27 to 28, and in view of this, Mumbai Suburban Co-Guardian Minister Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Mumbai BJP President MLA Shri Amit Satam will conduct visit to review the preparations being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Scheduled Venue Visits

The visit will commence on Friday morning at 9 AM from Juhu Chowpatty, followed by visits to Worli, Jambori Maidan, and Banganga in South Mumbai to assess ongoing arrangements at these venues.

Chhath Puja Celebrations Across Mumbai

A large number of devotees from the North Indian community celebrate Chhath Puja at Mumbai’s beaches and lakes every year. To ensure that devotees have access to all necessary facilities, Minister Lodha and MLA Amit Satam, under the guidance of Hon.

Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji, had earlier convened a joint meeting at the BMC Headquarters. Around 55 representatives from various Chhath Puja committees participated in the meeting.

BMC Facilities and Arrangements

Across Mumbai, Chhath Puja will be organized at approximately 60 locations. The BMC will be providing essential facilities such as drinking water, lighting, tables for puja arrangements, traffic management, toilets, and separate changing rooms for women devotees.

During the visit, if any additional suggestions are made by the Chhath Puja committee representatives, immediate directions will be issued to senior BMC and police officials for necessary action, Minister Lodha said.

Transport and Safety Measures

Also, during the festival, the city's Metro and BEST bus services will be kept open till late at night for devotees. Information in this regard will be sought from the Metro and BEST transport service officials.

As thousands of devotees gather at night near beaches and lakes during the festival, necessary police deployment and CCTV surveillance have already been directed to ensure safety and order.

