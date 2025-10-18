 Mumbai News: Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Holds Janta Darbar In Malvani, Orders Action Against Illegal Constructions, Encroachments Drugs And Public Nuisance
A “Janta Darbar” was held at the P North Ward Office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) under Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. MLA Sanjay Upadhyay, MLC Rajhans Singh, and several senior officials were present.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 07:36 AM IST
article-image
Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha addresses citizens during Janta Darbar in Malvani, directing police and civic authorities to act against illegal constructions, encroachments, and public nuisance | X - @MPLodha

During the session, local citizens raised serious issues including Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltration, gang activity, drug and alcohol menace, encroachments on government land, and unauthorized constructions.

A recent report revealed that there are over 10,000 illegal constructions and houses in this area. Taking serious note of this, Minister Lodha announced that a special committee will be formed to address these problems, and a meeting has already been called to plan further action.

Illegal Anganwadi Encroachments And Mangrove Destruction

Citizens also complained that over 20 Anganwadi centers (childcare centers) in the Malvani area have been illegally encroached upon. Expressing strong displeasure, Minister Lodha directed the police and civic authorities to take immediate action and remove the encroachments.

On the issue of mangrove destruction, citizens questioned how Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlers were allowed to cut mangroves and occupy protected land. Minister Lodha responded by forming a special committee to assess the situation urgently and instructed the police department to take strict action based on the committee’s report.

Strict Measures Against Assault, Drugs And Public Nuisance

He also took serious note of a recent assault on an elderly woman and her family in Malvani. Minister Lodha warned that if the police fail to arrest the accused by tonight, he himself—along with MLA Sanjay Upadhyay—will take strong action.

Addressing the issue of drug abuse and public nuisance caused by drunkards, he ordered the police to identify and arrest both users and suppliers. He further instructed that liquor vendors operating late at night and causing trouble to residents should have their licenses suspended for 15 days.

Over 200 Complaints Resolved, Work Continues

Minister Lodha concluded, “Over 200 complaints were resolved in today’s Janta Darbar, but our work is far from over. The problems in Malvani are extremely serious, and we will continue to work tirelessly until the citizens get complete relief.”

