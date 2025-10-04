German Unity Day: Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Stresses RSS Message Of Unity, Stronger Indo-German Ties

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha addresses German Unity Day reception in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: At a reception celebrating the Day of German Unity at Hotel Taj Palace, Colaba, Maharashtra’s Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Hon. Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha Ji, underscored the growing bond between India and Germany.

Maharashtra’s economic contribution highlighted

Addressing the gathering of diplomats, business leaders and dignitaries, Hon. Shri Lodha Ji emphasised that under the global leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic economies in the world.

He added that Maharashtra, under the stewardship of Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji, continues to play a pivotal role by contributing the largest share to India’s GDP and positioning itself as one of the best states in the country to do business.

German companies and skill partnerships

Highlighting Maharashtra’s role in Indo-German ties, Lodha Ji pointed out that over 200 German companies are already operating in the state. “Germany is admired for its precision, while India is known for its creativity and youthful energy. When these qualities come together, the possibilities are limitless,” he said, adding that the best of this partnership is yet to unfold.

In his capacity as Skill Development Minister, Hon. Shri Lodha Ji also drew attention to Germany’s dual-education model, which integrates theoretical learning with practical training. He called it a system that India can learn from, remarking, “By blending classroom education with hands-on experience, we can empower Maharashtra’s youth with world-class skills and prepare them for the global workforce.”

Cultural and historical connect

The Minister further connected the moment with larger cultural and historical milestones. He reminded the audience that October 2 was the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi Ji and Dussehra also marked the centenary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), founded in Nagpur.

Quoting RSS Sarsanghchalak Shri Mohan Bhagwat Ji, Lodha Ji said, “Even when faiths and ways of life differ, mutual respect can prevent wars and create lasting unity.”

He extended an invitation to the gathering to join in the year-long centenary celebrations of the RSS, describing it as the world’s largest social movement.

Harmony in ties

The evening concluded on a note of friendship and shared values. Lodha Ji likened Indo-German ties to the harmony of music, saying, “Just as Germany’s symphonies and India’s ragas create perfect resonance when blended, our partnership will create a harmony the world will admire.”

