 Maharashtra Cabinet Approves All-Weather Farm Road Scheme For Rural Connectivity
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves All-Weather Farm Road Scheme For Rural Connectivity

Maharashtra Cabinet Approves All-Weather Farm Road Scheme For Rural Connectivity

Maharashtra cabinet has approved the ‘Mukhya Mantri Baliraja Shet-Panand Raste Yojana’ to build all-weather motorable approach roads connecting farmlands across rural districts. The scheme enables 100% mechanised construction for faster, high-quality work, waives various charges, & includes tree plantation along roads. A committee led by the Revenue Minister will monitor implementation statewide.

Updated: Monday, December 08, 2025, 01:44 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves All-Weather Farm Road Scheme For Rural Connectivity

Nagpur: The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a scheme to construct all-weather motorable approach roads connecting agricultural fields across rural parts of the state.

The decision was taken at the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday, an official statement said.

About The Mukhya Mantri Baliraja Shet-Panand Raste Yojana

The 'Mukhya Mantri Baliraja Shet-Panand Raste Yojana' allows 100 per cent mechanised construction, replacing earlier limitations under the MGNREGA framework where dependence on manual labour had slowed execution in several regions.

The scheme will ensure all-weather motorable farm-to-field roads in rural Maharashtra, the statement said.

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who will head the monitoring committee for the scheme, said farmers have faced persistent challenges with damaged or inaccessible roads during the monsoon, affecting crop sowing, harvesting and transportation.

The scheme provides for 100 per cent use of machinery for speedy and quality construction. There will be no dependence on manual labour availability.

The other highlights include waiver of survey fees, measurement charges and police bandobast expenses and exemption of royalty on soil, sand, murum and stones required for road work, the statement said.

It also mandates tree plantation along both sides of the road and introduces cluster-based tendering in 25-km packages to accelerate implementation.

The scheme will be rolled out across all districts of Maharashtra and monitored by the high-level committee headed by the revenue minister, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

