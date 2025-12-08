'Safe But Shaken': Mumbai-Based DJ Who Was On Her Way To Perform At Birch By Romeo Lane, Speaks Out After Deadly Blaze Kills 25 |

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based disc jockey who was scheduled to perform at the Birch by Romeo Lane said she is 'okay and safe' after a massive fire in North Goa’s Arpora claimed at least 25 lives. DJ Mita Nikki, known professionally as DJ Nicky, was en route to the popular Goa nightclub for her set when the deadly incident unfolded on Sunday.

In an emotional Instagram story, she reassured followers of her safety while expressing shock over the tragedy. “Hey everyone. Just wanted to let you know I'm okay and safe. This incident happened on the way, before I could reach Birch Goa last night,” she wrote.

Also Watch:

Still visibly distressed, she added, “Still shaken and heartbroken thinking about what happened. Praying for the souls we lost and for all those who are injured to recover soon. Please keep them and their families in your prayers.”

The blaze, which broke out in the early hours of Sunday, tore through the restaurant–club premises in Arpora, trapping staff and patrons. According to officials, of the 25 victims, 14 were employees of the establishment and four were tourists. The remaining bodies are still in the process of being formally identified.

4 Arrested So Far After Tragedy

Goa Police have arrested four individuals connected to the establishment, three general managers and one bar manager, who have now been remanded to police custody. Those arrested include Rajiv Modak (49), Chief General Manager from Delhi; Priyanshu Thakur (32), Gate Manager from New Delhi; Rajveer Singhania (32), Bar Manager from Gorakhpur; and Vivek Singh (27), General Manager from Jaunpur. Police said their roles and responsibilities at the venue are being scrutinised as part of the investigation.

Of the six people injured in the fire, one has been discharged, while five continue to receive treatment at local hospitals. Authorities confirmed that a case has been registered at Anjuna Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, pertaining to negligence and endangerment to life.

Senior police officers are stationed at the Anjuna Police Station and are monitoring the probe closely. Postmortems for 17 victims have been completed and five bodies have been handed over to families for final rites.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/