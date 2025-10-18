 Nandurbar Accident Video: 8 Killed, Several Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Valley At Chandshaili Ghat; Video
Nandurbar Accident Video: 8 Killed, Several Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Valley At Chandshaili Ghat; Video

At least eight people were killed and several others injured after a pickup vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into a deep valley at Chandshaili Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district late on Friday night. Police officials confirmed that the tragic mishap occurred near Makad Tekdi in the Dhadgaon–Taloda area.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:18 PM IST
Nandurbar Accident Video: 8 Killed, Several Injured As Vehicle Plunges Into Valley At Chandshaili Ghat; Video |

Nandurbar: At least eight people were killed and several others injured after a pickup vehicle carrying pilgrims fell into a deep valley at Chandshaili Ghat in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar district late on Friday night. Police officials confirmed that the tragic mishap occurred near Makad Tekdi in the Dhadgaon–Taloda area, under the jurisdiction of the Shahada Police Station. Videos of the accident spot have surfaced on the internet.

Details On The Accident

According to preliminary reports, the pickup truck was carrying a group of pilgrims returning from a temple visit when the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn on the steep ghat section. The vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into the valley, overturning multiple times before coming to a halt.

Local villagers and police teams immediately launched rescue operations. The injured victims were rushed to Taloda Sub-District Hospital for emergency medical aid. Police officials later confirmed that eight people died on the spot, while at least eight others sustained serious injuries. Some reports suggest that the number of injured could be as high as 28, with 15 of them in critical condition.

Authorities said efforts were still underway to identify the deceased and notify their families. The cause of the accident is suspected to be overspeeding and loss of control on a sharp bend, though an official investigation has been initiated. The local administration has also deployed additional medical teams to assist with treatment.

3, Including 2 Foreign Nationals Killed In Separate Accidents

Meanwhile, Maharashtra also witnessed two other tragic road accidents on Saturday. On the Samruddhi Expressway, two Myanmar nationals, including a 10-year-old child, were killed in Malegaon (Washim district) when an Innova car lost control and rammed into a divider, reported Lokmat Times. The vehicle was reportedly travelling from Mumbai to Nagpur. In a separate incident near Shahapur, another person died and two sustained injuries in a road mishap.

