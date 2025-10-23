Mumbai Fire Brigade Launches Citywide LPG Safety Awareness Campaign After Rise In Gas Cylinder Blast Incidents

Mumbai Fire Brigade conducts LPG safety awareness drive at multiple locations across the city | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai Fire Brigade carried out a special awareness campaign last week following a surge in gas cylinder leak incidents across the city. According to recent data, there have been 47 fire incidents caused by gas cylinder blasts between January and October this year.

These incidents have resulted in 23 injuries and 7 fatalities. The campaign was held to educate citizens about safe handling and storage of LPG cylinders to prevent such accidents.

LPG Supply and Consumer Data in Mumbai

According to available data, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) serves approximately 1.45 million domestic and 38,000 commercial customers within Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) caters to around 1.05 million domestic and 40,000 commercial customers in the city. Together, the two companies supply LPG cylinders to nearly 2.5 million domestic and 78,000 commercial consumers across Mumbai.

Concerns Over Commercial Cylinder Use

"Most domestic customers own two cylinders, while a significant number of commercial clients use multiple cylinders — with many maintaining dedicated cylinder banks, which has been a cause for concern,” said a senior fire official.

As part of the campaign, awareness sessions were conducted at 350 locations citywide, where information on safe gas cylinder use was shared through demonstrations and discussions.

Expert Opinion on Negligence

Vinod Gholap, chairperson of the Fight for Right Foundation, said, “The recent cylinder blast in Kandivali is a tragic yet preventable incident that underscores the persistent negligence plaguing our city. There are illegal LPG cylinder operations running in multiple areas across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, yet the authorities continue to turn a blind eye.”

Recent Incidents

September 24: Six women died and one man was injured in a fire caused by a gas cylinder blast at a catering kitchen in Kandivali.

July 18: A gas cylinder explosion in Bandra East's Bharat Nagar chawl caused a building collapse, injuring 15 people.

June 14: One person died and seven others were injured following a cylinder explosion at a food store on Cadel Road, Mahim West.

Common Causes of Gas Cylinder Blasts:

. Old or damaged gas hose pipes

. Faulty regulators

. Ignoring or delaying action during a gas leak

. Using gas commercially without following safety guidelines

. Gas leaks in cramped or poorly ventilated areas such as chawls.

Safety guidelines:

. If you smell gas, immediately turn off the regulator and open all windows and doors to let air circulate.

. Do not turn lights, fans, or any electrical devices on or off — a spark could cause an explosion. Never use matches or lighters to check for leaks.

. Call your gas distributor’s emergency number or the fire brigade (dial 101).

. Ensure the hose pipe and regulator are ISI-marked, good quality, and replaced as recommended.

. Keep the gas cylinder upright and in a well-ventilated area.

. Follow all required safety rules and standards strictly for commercial cylinders.

