Navi Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: Over 2,000 NMMC School Students Write Letters Urging Parents To Vote Under SVEEP Initiative

Navi Mumbai, Jan 02: More than 2,000 students from Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation schools appealed to their parents and relatives to vote in the upcoming civic elections by writing personal letters, as part of the Election Commission’s SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) initiative.

SVEEP activity held at Koparkhairane schools

The unique voter awareness activity was conducted at NMMC schools No. 36 and 122 in Koparkhairane village, where 2,026 students wrote postcards urging their families to exercise their franchise in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections scheduled for January 15.

The initiative aims to boost voter participation, especially as the civic polls are being held for the first time under the multi-member ward system.

‘Vote for our future’ message to elders

Through the letters, students encouraged elders to vote “for our future,” highlighting the importance of informed and responsible voting. The activity sought to combine civic education with emotional outreach, using traditional letter writing as a medium in an era dominated by digital communication.

Officials and teachers oversee programme

The programme was implemented under the guidance of SVEEP Nodal Officer and Deputy Commissioner Dr Ajay Gadade and Education Department Deputy Commissioner Mrs Sangharatna Khillare, with supervision by Education Officer Ashok Kadus and Education Extension Officer Sulabha Barghare.

Centre Coordinator Jayaprakash Singh, along with headmistresses Mrs Sankhye and Mrs Dolly Charatkar, played a key role in executing the initiative.

Teachers ensure enthusiastic participation

Art teacher Prashant Gadekar coordinated the activity, assisted by Santosh Malekar, teachers and group organisers, ensuring enthusiastic participation by students.

Officials stress importance of voter awareness

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Ajay Gadade said, “Voter awareness is most effective when it begins at the grassroots. When children appeal to their parents through heartfelt letters, the message of voting reaches homes in a powerful and personal way.”

More awareness drives planned

Election authorities said such innovative activities are being undertaken across the city to spread awareness and encourage maximum voter turnout in the municipal elections.

