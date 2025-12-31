NMMC Elections 2026: 956 Nomination Papers Filed As Political Realignments Intensify Ahead Of Civic Polls

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: With the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) general elections for 2025–26 approaching, the city has witnessed both a surge in candidate nominations and significant political realignments across parties.

Nerul Tops Nomination Count, Airoli and Digha Record Fewer Candidates

Election officials said a total of 956 nomination papers have been filed across eight wards.

Nerul recorded the highest number of nominations at 162, followed by Turbhe (145) and Belapur (136). Koparkhairane saw 123 candidates file nomination papers, while Ghansoli accounted for 113 nominations. Vashi recorded 102 candidates, while Airoli (89) and Digha (86) saw comparatively fewer nominations.

Officials also said that 2,917 nomination application forms were distributed

The heightened electoral activity has coincided with last-minute political switches, as several senior leaders changed party affiliations citing alliance compulsions, ticket denials and development concerns.

Ravindra Sawant Joins Shinde Sena After Ticket Denial

Former Congress spokesperson Ravindra Sawant, who has held various organisational posts over the last 35 years, said he was denied a ticket by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) despite assurances that he would receive Form AB. He said the seat from his area was allotted to candidates from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) under alliance arrangements.

“I had already started campaigning and distributed brochures. Eventually, I received a ticket from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which I believe was justice to my work,” Sawant said.

Sawant is among several leaders who have switched sides in recent days. Former corporator MK Madvi moved from Shiv Sena (UBT) to the Shinde Sena, Sachin Naik shifted from the Congress to the Shinde camp, while Datta Gangale moved from the BJP to the Shinde-led Sena. Shivaji Mahadik joined the MNS after quitting UBT, and Suhasini Naidu switched from the BJP to the Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Saluja Sutar Joins BJP Citing Development Concerns

In another notable development, Saluja Sutar, associated with the NCP (Sharad Pawar) since 1999, filed her nomination with the BJP. Explaining the decision, Sutar said the current political arithmetic with a majority of corporators aligned with the BJP, Shinde Sena and NCP (Ajit Pawar) — made it difficult to ensure ward-level development while remaining in the opposition.

“We are required to contest in panels of four corporators per ward. It was clear we could win, but staying in the opposition would affect development work. Even NCP party chief Sharad Pawar is aware of the dilemma faced by party workers,” she said.

The twin developments of high nomination numbers and frequent political realignments underscore the intensity of the contest as parties finalise their strategies ahead of the civic polls.

