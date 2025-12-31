BMC Elections 2026: Republican Party Seats Dispute Resolved After Ramdas Athawale Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis Ahead Of Polls

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Republican Party national president Ramdas Athawale met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on wednesday. | X @RamdasAthawale

Mumbai: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Republican Party national president Ramdas Athawale met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on wednesday, following which the long-standing dissatisfaction of the Republican Party over seat allocation in the BMC elections appears to have been resolved. After the meeting, Athawale announced that key seats demanded by the Republican Party would be allotted from the quotas of both the BJP and the Shiv Sena as part of the Mahayuti alliance.

BJP and Shiv Sena Directed to Vacate Seats for Republican Party Candidates

Athawale told reporters outside the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha, that CM Fadnavis has directed BJP’s Mumbai president Amit Satam and senior leader Pravin Darekar to give up six to seven seats from the BJP’s quota in favour of the Republican Party. He added that a similar number of seats would also be allocated from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s quota, with discussions to be held with the Eknath Shinde in this regard. In total, at least 12 seats will be allotted to the Republican Party, with BJP and Shiv Sena candidates withdrawing from these wards to make way for Republican Party nominees, who will contest as official Mahayuti candidates.

The Republican Party had earlier expressed strong displeasure after it was not allotted any seats in the initial Mahayuti seat-sharing arrangement for the BMC polls. As a result, the party had fielded 30 candidates independently across Mumbai. Of these, a final list of 17 seats was formally submitted by Athawale to Chief Minister Fadnavis during the meeting. While 12 of these seats are expected to be accommodated within the alliance, the remaining candidates will continue to contest on the party’s own symbol. Athawale clarified that apart from these 30 seats, the Republican Party will campaign for and support Mahayuti candidates in the remaining 197 wards of the Mumbai civic body.

Party Delegation Meets CM With Broader Demands

The Republican Party delegation that met the Chief Minister included national general secretaries Avinash Mahatekar and Kakasaheb Khambalkar, state general secretary Gautam Sonawane, Mumbai president Siddharth Kasare, youth wing president Pappu Kagade, along with several other senior leaders and office-bearers.

During the meeting, Athawale also submitted a memorandum outlining the party’s broader demands, including the nomination of two members to the Legislative Council, appointments to 60 state-run corporations, and the inclusion of two nominated members in the BMC. He said that following discussions with the Chief Minister, the party is satisfied and the earlier resentment over civic body seat allocation has been addressed.

Athawale said, adding that the party will now actively campaign for the Mahayuti alliance. With this understanding, the Republican Party’s candidates will contest on BJP and Shiv Sena quota seats in Mumbai, marking a significant consolidation of the alliance ahead of the high-stakes civic polls.

