 Mahayagya By Sadguru Shri Dayal Ji Maharaj Draws Lakhs Of Devotees Promoting Spiritual Awakening
Lakhs of devotees, saints, sewadars and Guru bhakts from different parts of the country are participating in the Mahayagya. From morning till evening, sacred offerings are made into the holy fire accompanied by Vedic chants, filling the yagyashala with deep spiritual energy. "The atmosphere at the venue reflects intense faith, devotion and collective spiritual consciousness," said a devotee.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
article-image
Mahayagya by Sadguru Shri Dayal Ji Maharaj. began on December 24, will continue until January 3, 2026, at Gami Industrial Park. | Youtube

Navi Mumbai: Mahayagya by Sadguru Shri Dayal Ji Maharaj. began on December 24, will continue until January 3, 2026, at Gami Industrial Park.

Sacred Offerings and Vedic Chants Create Intense Spiritual Atmosphere

Lakhs of devotees, saints, sewadars and Guru bhakts from different parts of the country are participating in the Mahayagya. From morning till evening, sacred offerings are made into the holy fire accompanied by Vedic chants, filling the yagyashala with deep spiritual energy. "The atmosphere at the venue reflects intense faith, devotion and collective spiritual consciousness," said a devotee.

According to the organising committee, the Saket Mahayagya is not merely a religious ritual but a grand spiritual movement aimed at inner awakening, reinforcement of human values and the revival of Satyug-era consciousness. This is the fourth Mahayagya held in the presence and it has evoked strong emotional and spiritual participation from devotees.

The Mahayagya features a range of programmes including bhakti, meditation, satsang, spiritual discourses and seva, with the objective of spreading messages of love, compassion, harmony, truth and positive transformation. Devotees say the teachings and divine messages of Sadguru Shri Dayal Ji Maharaj are inspiring self-reflection and meaningful change in everyday life.

Hundreds of Volunteers Ensure Smooth Conduct and Facilities for Devotees

To ensure smooth conduct of the event, hundreds of volunteers are engaged round-the-clock. Comprehensive arrangements have been made for security, cleanliness, drinking water, medical services and crowd management, ensuring that devotees face no inconvenience. The Mahayagya is open for public participation daily from 9 am to 7 pm, and a free mahaprasad is being served to all visitors.

Adding to the significance of the event, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari visited the Mahayagya venue on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 5 pm. Overall, the ‘Satyug Agaman Saket'

