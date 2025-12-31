Activists Urge Panvel Civic Body To Use Scientific Methods To Control Invasive Weed Choking Wadale Lake

Environmental activists have urged the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) to adopt a scientific and sustainable approach to tackle the rapid spread of an invasive aquatic weed in Wadale Lake, warning that the infestation poses a serious threat to the lake’s ecosystem. |

Activists Meet Civic Chief to Highlight Growing Crisis

Jyoti Nadkarni of Kharghar Wetland and Ranjana Sadolikar, secretary of the Citizen Unity Forum, met Panvel Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale to discuss the unchecked growth of Salvinia molesta, a highly invasive exotic plant that has spread across the surface of the lake.

Deputy Commissioner Shetye was also present at the meeting.

“Salvinia molesta has covered almost the entire surface of Wadale Lake, depriving aquatic life of oxygen and sunlight. If immediate and scientific steps are not taken, the lake’s ecosystem will suffer irreversible damage,” Nadkarni said.

Biological Control Using Weevils Proposed as Sustainable Solution

The activists proposed the use of the Cyrtobagous salviniae weevil, an insect species known to feed exclusively on the invasive plant. “This is a proven biological control method. The insect survives only on this weed and does not harm any other plant or animal species. However, it needs time to show results,” she explained.

Nadkarni also said she had carried out research on the method and had submitted a detailed note and representation to then municipal commissioner Swaroop Kharge on December 17. “Due to election-related workload and the rush in the ongoing removal process at the lake, it became necessary to brief the present commissioner once again,” she said.

Call for Formation of Lake Monitoring Committee

During the meeting, the activists also proposed the formation of a lake committee to monitor vegetation growth in lakes, canals, wetlands and other water bodies in and around Panvel. “A dedicated committee can help prevent such crises by regularly monitoring invasive species,” said Sadolikar.

Responding to the concerns, Commissioner Chitale assured prompt action. “We will coordinate with the concerned environment department and examine the most effective and eco-friendly solution for Wadale Lake,” he said, adding that instructions had been issued to the deputy commissioner to initiate the process.

Civic officials said the positive response from the administration has raised hopes that a sustainable solution to eradicate the harmful aquatic weed will be implemented soon.

