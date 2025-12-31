NMIA Rejects 'Cartelisation' Allegations, Cites Passenger Experience For Mobile Network Control

Navi Mumbai International Airport | Twitter/@I_m_michael_asr

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (NMIAL) is working on ensuring mobile network connectivity across the terminal building and eliminating connectivity gaps with its own in-building system (IBS). The airport operator refuted the allegations of telecom service providers (TSPs) of denying permission to install telecom infrastructure and imposing exorbitant charges.

Passengers Face Connectivity Issues After Start of Airside Operations

Passengers at the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which commenced airside operations on December 25, have been facing severe mobile connectivity problems inside the airport premises due to lack of telecom infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) wrote to the telecom secretary and alleged that the TSPs were denied Right of Way (legal permission to install, operate and maintain telecom infrastructure) by NMIAL to provide 4G and 5G connectivity within the network premises. It claimed that its members, including Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio Infocomm and Vodafone Idea, were directed to mandatorily utilise the network deployed by NMIAL at the cost of approximately Rs92 lakhs per month per operator, calling it "exorbitant and commercially untenable charges".

However, NMIAL refuted the allegations, stating that RoW was never denied and that it engaged in multiple discussions with TSPs, offering rates in line with existing industry standards. However, it claimed that the TSPs have not reverted on the offer. It also stated that the IBS was procured and installed after multiple discussions with individual TSPs.

Airport Operator Rules Out Cartelisation

“We are rigorously following up with TSPs to conclude the discussions. We welcome individual TSPs to discuss and mutually agree to rates. However, we will not give in to any cartelisation in this regard,” said NMIAL.

The airport operator defended its IBS and stated that it can ensure total terminal coverage by eliminating connectivity gaps in utility and staff-only zones. It added that the in-house IBS will result in faster turnaround for repairs with the airport staff’s default clearances from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and will reduce the delay caused by third-party technicians in navigating airport security protocols for every minor network adjustment.

While the telcos body alleged that NMIA holds a license for access services but it “has conferred upon itself exclusive RoW rights under the guise of being a neutral host,”

BSNL Testing IBS; Free Wi-Fi Provided to Passengers

NMIAL clarified that its choice to act as a neutral host was a conscious decision based on industry learnings. According to the operator, TSPs often prioritise passenger-heavy areas, leading to signal dead zones in critical operational hubs such as the Air Traffic Control (ATC) tower and baggage handling areas.

“The government owned TSP BSNL is already in an advanced phase of testing for the use of IBS at the airport. Owing to the delay by other TSPs, NMIA is providing free Wi-Fi services to provide high speed connectivity to all the passengers,” read a media statement by NMIAL.

