 'Aaj Hoga Hungama 12 Baje': Bomb Threat Message Found On Car Outside Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut’s Mumbai Bungalow
A bomb threat was found on a car outside MP Sanjay Raut's Bhandup residence on December 31. Police found nothing suspicious but are reviewing CCTV to trace the car's owner. A case against an unknown individual is set to be registered.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 08:32 PM IST
Mumbai: On New Year's Eve, a bomb threat message was found on a Wagon-R car parked outside Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s Maitri Bungalow in Bhandup on Wednesday, December 31. The threat prompted immediate security check, however, nothing suspicious was found.

Here's what happened

According to news agency PTI, a note which read "Aaj Hoga Hungama 12 Baje bomb blast" (There will be chaos today, bomb blast at 12 am), was found written on a window of the WagonR car. On seeing the threat message, Raut's supporters immediately informed the police about the bomb threat message.

Bomb Detection Squad At Raut's Maitri Bungalow

Later, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) personnel reached the spot and thoroughly checked Raut's Maitri bungalow, but, nothing suspicious was found. Moreover, the police also searched the area and currently, CCTV footage is being examined to identify the owner of the car.

Case To Be Registered

Citing an official, the agency further added that the parked car was seized and police will be registering a case against an unidentified person in connection with the threat message.

Meanwhile, on December 18, a panic broke out at the Bombay High Court after authorities received a bomb threat, prompting an immediate evacuation of the premises. Security across the area was tightened as a precautionary measure. Not just Bombay HC, threats were also received at several magistrate courts, including Bandra, Andheri, Esplanade, and Nagpur District and Sessions Court. Soon after the threat was received, security teams rushed to the court premises and carried out a thorough search. However, no suspicious object was found during the inspection.

(With inputs from agencies)

