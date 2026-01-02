Bombay HC Judge Justice MS Sonak Appointed Chief Justice Of Jharkhand High Court, To Take Charge On January 8

Bombay HC judge Justice MS Sonak has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 02: The Central government on Friday cleared the appointment of Justice MS Sonak, judge of the Bombay High Court, as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Recommendation by Supreme Court Collegium

His name was recommended for elevation by the Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on December 18, 2025.

Will assume office after incumbent’s retirement

Justice Sonak will assume office as Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court upon the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice, Tarlok Singh Chauhan, on January 8, 2026.

Appointment approved by President

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the development on X (formerly Twitter). His post stated that the appointment was approved by the President of India.

Educational background and legal career

Justice Sonak, born on November 28, 1964, completed his schooling at Don Bosco High School, Panaji, and earned his B.Sc. from Dhempe College, followed by an LL.B. from M.S. College of Law, Panaji.

Enrolled as an advocate in 1988, he practised at the Panaji Bench of the Bombay High Court. He was appointed an additional judge of the Bombay High Court on June 21, 2013.

Notable milestones and judgments

Justice Sonak recently became the first person in Goa to register a “living will” or advance medical directive, following the state’s operationalisation of such directives. He has authored several significant judgments, including rulings on taxation, intellectual property and personal liberty.

Key rulings delivered by Justice Sonak

His bench held that Nescafé premix attracts a lower tax rate applicable to coffee, ruled that the sale of the ‘Crocin’ brand to a UK company constituted an export not liable to state sales tax, and declared arrests illegal where statutory safeguards were violated.

He has also upheld regulatory action by the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board against Growel Mall in Kandivali operating without environmental clearance.

