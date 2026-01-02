VIDEO: 'No Mayor Possible Without NCP Support In BMC,' Says Nawab Malik

NCP Claims Key Role In BMC Mayor’s Election, Nawab Malik Attacks BJP & Election Authorities |

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Mumbai election in-charge Nawab Malik on Tuesday asserted that the party will secure a substantial number of seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and claimed that no party will be able to elect a mayor without NCP’s support.

Addressing the media, Malik said the NCP has fielded candidates in 94 wards of Mumbai, adding that nominations were filed in 95 wards but one was rejected on technical grounds. He said the party has also supported independent candidates in areas such as Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar and Dharavi.

Despite the NCP being part of the Mahayuti alliance, Malik acknowledged that the BJP and Shiv Sena had opposed his leadership in Mumbai. However, he said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took a firm stand and backed him, enabling him to head the party’s Mumbai election campaign.

Malik said the NCP has ensured broad social representation while distributing tickets. “We have accommodated candidates from all communities, regions and religions. We have given priority to 'bhumiputras' (sons of the soil), women, minorities, Christians and North Indians. Our party has also fielded educated candidates including doctors, engineers and lawyers,” he said, adding that the NCP has given the highest number of tickets to women. "Every person living in the city is a Marathi. We have given tickets to several North Indians and the mayor will be ours," said Malik.

Hitting out at rival parties, Malik said an impression is being created that the NCP will not win more than 14 seats. “Many parties consider North Indians as their captive voters, but the NCP has given more tickets to North Indian candidates. This time, more of our candidates will be elected,” he claimed.

He rejected the allegation that the NCP is contesting separately and not as part of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance to divide the Muslim vote and undercut the opposition. Muslims do not constitute majority in any of the 94 wards where the NCP has fielded its candidates, he said.

Malik further claimed that even with 30 seats, the NCP could play a decisive role in the mayor’s election. “Do not laugh. This is possible. In Jharkhand, a government was formed with just one seat. With 30 seats, a mayor can certainly be elected,” he said, adding that the NCP’s mayor will be elected on the 16th.

Responding to allegations of dynastic politics, Malik clarified that none of his immediate family members are contesting the elections. “My sister and brother-in-law have separate families. My brother and sister were corporators earlier, but no member of my family is a candidate this time,” he said.

Malik also launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission and election officers, alleging irregularities in the scrutiny of nomination papers. He claimed that despite submitting evidence of illegal constructions by a BJP candidate, no decision was taken by the election officer throughout the day. He also alleged that nomination papers of ineligible candidates, including a municipal vendor and a candidate with a Rajasthan caste certificate, were accepted.

“My allegations against the election officers are serious. They must understand their responsibility. We will approach the court tomorrow,” Malik said, adding that the NCP has raised objections in wards 87, 119 and 151.

His party was part of the Mahayuti alliance in the state as a political adjustment and has not deviated from its ideology, Malik added.

